Great Yarmouth joins Glasgow in top five for ‘Auld Lang Syne’ streaming

PUBLISHED: 10:33 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:57 31 December 2018

Great Yarmouth is in the top five for the streaming of Auld Lang Syne, traditionally sung on New Year's Eve. Picture: Archant

Great Yarmouth is in the top five for the streaming of Auld Lang Syne, traditionally sung on New Year's Eve. Picture: Archant

It is a classic traditionally sung on New Year’s Eve, passed down from generation to generation.

Great Yarmouth is in the top five for the streaming of Auld Lang Syne, traditionally sung on New Year's Eve. Picture: Archant

And new figures have revealed that ‘Auld Lang Syne’ is still a firm favourite in Great Yarmouth, despite younger listeners largely shunning the singalong anthem.

According to streaming service Deezer, the Scottish ballad was the most-played track between 11.55pm on New Year’s Eve 2017 and 12.05am on January 1 this year.

Although the song is most-streamed in its native Scotland, with Glasgow topping the list, Great Yarmouth (5th) has joined Farnham, Aberdeen and Barry in the top five.

More than half of all Auld Lang Syne streams are from listeners aged 45 and over, while it seems the next generation are ringing in the New Year in a different way as listeners aged 18 to 25 made up just 5pc of streams.

But Deezer hopes the song, which is based on a poem by Robert Burns, will be reinvigorated as the UK bids farewell to 2018.

Adam Read, the company’s editor, said: “This New Year’s Eve, we’re encouraging more young people to embrace the festive tradition of singing Auld Lang Syne.”

Auld Lang Syne - lyrics by Robert Burns

Should old acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind? Should old acquaintance be forgot, and old lang syne?

CHORUS:

For auld lang syne, my dear, for auld lang syne, we’ll take a cup of kindness yet, for auld lang syne.

And surely you’ll buy your pint cup! And surely I’ll buy mine! And we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet, for auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have run about the slopes, and picked the daisies fine; But we’ve wandered many a weary foot, since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have paddled in the stream, from morning sun till dine; But seas between us broad have roared since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

And there’s a hand my trusty friend! And give me a hand o’ thine! And we’ll take a right good-will draught, for auld lang syne.

