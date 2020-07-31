Search

Advanced search

Shock for circus as grand reopening delayed

PUBLISHED: 16:56 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 31 July 2020

The Hippodrome Circus Summer Show at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Hippodrome Circus Summer Show at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A circus which was set to be the first theatre in Britain to reopen after lockdown will stay closed for a further two weeks.

FLASHBACK: Juggler Roberto Carlos at the Hippodrome Circus Summer Show at Great Yarmouth. The circus has had to walk a tightrope of Covid regulations but is reopening on August 1, 2020 Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFLASHBACK: Juggler Roberto Carlos at the Hippodrome Circus Summer Show at Great Yarmouth. The circus has had to walk a tightrope of Covid regulations but is reopening on August 1, 2020 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Great Yarmouth’s Hippodrome Circus had planned to welcome back visitors from Saturday August 1, but following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Friday morning, the circus will remain closed.

Owner Peter Jay said, despite their disappointment, they supported the decision.

He said: “We are all in a state of shock really, it seemed to come out of the blue.

“We were getting ready for our dress rehearsal when the announcement was made, but it has to be done.

FLASHBACK: The show dancers in the water at the Hippodrome Circus Summer Show at Great Yarmouth. After being closed for close to five months people can once again enjoy the water spectacular from August 1, 2020 Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFLASHBACK: The show dancers in the water at the Hippodrome Circus Summer Show at Great Yarmouth. After being closed for close to five months people can once again enjoy the water spectacular from August 1, 2020 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We are behind Boris if that is what he thinks is necessary.

“We will wait a couple of weeks and see if we can go then.

“We understand how difficult it is and everything they must be going through to keep this under control.”

Ahead of the planned reopening, the circus said their 1903-built venue was well-placed to allow for social distancing, with its many aisles and entrances. while opening at 30pc capacity.

The Hippodrome has been closed since March.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Jay said: “The shows are all ready to go and it would have been fantastic.

“All we can do now is wait.

“If we can get on in two weeks then that will be great, but you just don’t know with this virus.

“You just can’t tell.”

In a statement on Facebook, a spokesperson said they were calling those with bookings for the next two weeks.

They said: “We are no longer able to go ahead with our shows between August 1 and August 14.

“Shows from August 15 onwards will be going ahead as planned at the moment. “We are now in the process of calling everyone who is booked for any shows we have to cancel.

“We are doing this in show order so please be patient with us.”

Taking to Twitter following the announcement, Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis said: “My heart goes out to the brilliant team who had been ready to entertain again from tomorrow.

“We have to keep this virus from resurging, which means some tough decisions to protect everyone’s health.

“We can all do our bit to aid reopening by following guidelines.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Driver was speeding and uninsured when he hit rider in fatal A134 crash

Liam Aspin. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Three Norfolk beaches named among best in country

Sunrise at Holkham beach. The Sunday Times has named it as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: Neal Trafankowski

Norfolk hotel named one of best in country by Tripadvisor

Owners of the Beechwood Hotel at North Walsham, Emma and Hugh Asher which has scooped multiple accolades at the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coastguard delayed getting to six people in difficulty after beachgoers cause gridlock in village

Cars parked in Winterton gridlocked the village on July 31. PHOTO: James Denton

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coastguard delayed getting to six people in difficulty after beachgoers cause gridlock in village

Cars parked in Winterton gridlocked the village on July 31. PHOTO: James Denton

Woman sexually assaulted after getting in car in Norwich and then dropped off 40 miles away

Police investigating a sexual assault which took place after a woman got into a car in the St Benedict's area of Norwich are appealing for information.. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Six crews tackling large fire in village

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on Edwin Way in Stratton Strawless. Picture: Google

Weather warning for thunderstorms as temperatures soar

There is a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Norfolk and Waveney. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Norfolk hotel named one of best in country by Tripadvisor

Owners of the Beechwood Hotel at North Walsham, Emma and Hugh Asher which has scooped multiple accolades at the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY