Firefighters respond to reported vehicle blaze

Great Yarmouth firefighters responded to a reported vehicle fire on the Acle Straight. Picture: Google Images Archant

Firefighters were called out to reports of a vehicle fire on a busy road.

A crew from Great Yarmouth fire station responded to the reported vehicle blaze on the Acle Straight at 1.02pm on Sunday, December 8.

A brigade spokesman said: "One appliance from Great Yarmouth attended reports of a vehicle fire on the Acle Straight.

"This was a false alarm caused by a mechanical fault."