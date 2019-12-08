Firefighters respond to reported vehicle blaze
PUBLISHED: 14:34 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 08 December 2019
Archant
Firefighters were called out to reports of a vehicle fire on a busy road.
A crew from Great Yarmouth fire station responded to the reported vehicle blaze on the Acle Straight at 1.02pm on Sunday, December 8.
A brigade spokesman said: "One appliance from Great Yarmouth attended reports of a vehicle fire on the Acle Straight.
"This was a false alarm caused by a mechanical fault."
