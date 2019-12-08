Search

Advanced search

Firefighters respond to reported vehicle blaze

PUBLISHED: 14:34 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 08 December 2019

Great Yarmouth firefighters responded to a reported vehicle fire on the Acle Straight. Picture: Google Images

Great Yarmouth firefighters responded to a reported vehicle fire on the Acle Straight. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Firefighters were called out to reports of a vehicle fire on a busy road.

A crew from Great Yarmouth fire station responded to the reported vehicle blaze on the Acle Straight at 1.02pm on Sunday, December 8.

A brigade spokesman said: "One appliance from Great Yarmouth attended reports of a vehicle fire on the Acle Straight.

"This was a false alarm caused by a mechanical fault."

Most Read

‘Delays are likely’ warning with road closure in place

The entire stretch of Bentley Drive in Lowestoft is to be closed with traffic diverted next week. PIcture: Google Images

Cheaper tickets go on sale for Little Mix gig in Norfolk

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Woman hit by car while checking on deer involved in crash

A woman is in hospital after she was hit by a car on the B1156 in Blakeney while checking on the condition of a deer. Picture Google.

Group of Santas spotted kicking down wall and ripping out Labour sign

The scene after a group of men dressed up as Santa tried to pull down a Labour banner in Norwich. PIC: Emma Corlett.

Demolition begins on historic hotel

The Glendavon Hotel on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman hit by car while checking on deer involved in crash

A woman is in hospital after she was hit by a car on the B1156 in Blakeney while checking on the condition of a deer. Picture Google.

Mum-of-two wants to return to teaching after being released from prison for drug dealing

Angela Davey, who worked as a teacher but turned to a life of drugs, said she is turning her life around after being released from prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/Courtesy of family

‘After seeing the AJ and Ruiz fight I realised that it’s no longer for me’ - Sam Sexton calls it a day

Sam Sexton poses with the British heavyweight championship belt after beating Gary Cornish in 2017 Picture: John Rainford/Focus Images Ltd

Firefighters respond to reported vehicle blaze

Great Yarmouth firefighters responded to a reported vehicle fire on the Acle Straight. Picture: Google Images

Football club reports ‘disrespect’ on social media to police and FA

Emerald Park the home ground of Gorleston FC. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists