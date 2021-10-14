Thrilling Fire on the Water show to light up Yarmouth

Published: 2:08 PM October 14, 2021

Around 30,000 people are expected to attend the 'Fire on the Water' event in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: David Street

Around 30,000 visitors are expected to descend on Great Yarmouth from next week for a series of spectacular night-time shows.

Venetian Waterways will play host to 15 new night-time shows of 'Fire on the Water' from Thursday, October 21 until Saturday, November 6.

Produced by the Out There Festival and Great Yarmouth Borough Council, the event offers an immersive experience with dramatic outdoor arts, hypnotic water projections and shining installations.

Joe Mackintosh, director of Out There Arts, said: “Fire on the Water is an exciting addition to the borough’s existing artistic offer of live outdoor performance and circus and it will help launch the borough as an all-year round destination for residents and visitors.

"This boost of increased visitor footfall during October and November will support local business, improving our town’s economic resilience.”

Schools and community organisations in the area have also been given 3,000 tickets to attend the spectacular event as part of a wider community engagement project.

He added: “Building on Out There Art’s reputation for producing artistically diverse, high quality, accessible events, plus the enormous popularity of Out There Festival, it is envisaged Fire on the Water will be able to draw in a large volume and broad spectrum of new and existing audiences and visitors from local, regional and national locations.

“Bringing together dynamic and dramatic outdoor dance and acrobatic performances, hypnotic water projections, light installations and a night-time fire show, this will make unforgettable entertainment, all taking place during the October half term.”

On Wednesday, November 3 there will be a 'relaxed night' to accommodate young people and adults with autism and other sensory sensitives.

It is expected that areas of the waterways will be dark, bright but will not be scary. However, it should be noted that some fire sculptures are large and can make lots of noise.

Online tickets can be purchased online and are priced at £6, admitting up to six people.

No Under 16s will be admitted without accompanying adult. There is an accessible route for pushchairs.

To find out more information regarding this event, please contact jacob@outtherearts.org.uk.

You can purchase tickets via the link here.