Inquest rules 'witty and strong-willed' 26-year-old's death accidental

An inquest into the death of a 26-year-old woman who suffered a brain injury caused by an insulin overdose has ruled her death as accidental.

Jade Ransome, of School Close, Ludham, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on July 29 last year.

Miss Ransome was a university student and had lived with Type 1 diabetes since she was four.

An inquest into her death opened on January 5, which heard the 26-year-old had been in hospital at the end of June with ketoacidosis having been found unconscious after her insulin pump became blocked.

She discharged herself from hospital on June 30, but was found unconscious at home on July 2.

The inquest was adjourned for further investigations into her treatment and resumed on January 22, with the coroner saying medication given to Miss Ransome did not contribute to her death.

At the resumption, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, concluded her death was accidental.

Miss Ransome was admitted to the NNUH's critical care complex on July 2 and monitored. She was moved from the complex on July 21 and her treatment became supportive only after scans showed she had suffered a brain injury.

In the early hours of July 26, Miss Ransome became hypoglycemic and was treated by drinking two cups of orange juice.

She also developed aspiration pneumonia and suffered a cardiac arrest before her death on July 29.

Mrs Lake said she agreed with the medical cause of death which was given as a hypoglycemic brain injury as a consequence of insulin overdose and diabetes mellitus.

She said: "There is no evidence to indicate any attempt to take the overdose, the evidence is that Jade's diabetes was poorly controlled.

"On the basis of an unintended consequence of an unintended event I give the cause of death as accidental death."

Mrs Lake offered her sympathy to Miss Ransome's family.

She said: It is difficult to make a statement in these circumstances. It told me about the person she was, from that she was clearly independent and wanted to be independent and live her own life."

At the opening of the inquest on January 5, Miss Ransome's mum Kelly paid tribute to her daughter and described her as "witty and strong-willed".

Kelly Ransome said: "Jade will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. She was much-loved and our hearts will forever be broken."



