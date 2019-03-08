Call for budding young chefs to join Great Norwich Bake Off with Galton Blackiston

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:13 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 25 March 2019

Chef Galton Blackiston will be head judge at the Great Norwich Bake Off. Picture: Nick Butcher

Chef Galton Blackiston will be head judge at the Great Norwich Bake Off. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant

Budding chefs of the future are being encouraged to take part in the Great Norwich Bake Off to raise money for charity.

Aimed at young chefs aged between 10-15 years old, the cooking competition will take place at Top of the City, Carrow Road, on Sunday, May 12 at 2pm, and will be in aid of mental health charity Mind.

Competitors will be asked to bring a loaf of bread with pictures of their baking masterpieces in the making.

For the showstopper round, participants will be tasked with baking a sponge cake with a minimum of two tiers. The top three winners of the competition will be decided by Michelin star chef and head judge Galton Blackiston.

Organiser Emma Young said: “Mind is such an amazing charity which I personally have benefitted from in the past, and in a time where young and old can find themselves struggling to meet the demands of life in a modern world it can be a great comfort to have someone to turn to.”

There is a £10 admission fee per child for the competition and a £5 admission fee for spectators, family and friends who would like to enjoy a fun afternoon with tea and cakes.

For more information, email Emma Young at emma.jyoung@btinternet.com.

