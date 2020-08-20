Trains between King’s Lynn and Downham Market replaced by buses over Bank Holiday

Trains berween King's Lynn and Downham Market will replaced y buses over the Bank Holiday Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Passengers face disruption on one of the region’s main rail routes over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Train operator Great Northern said services between King’s Lynn and Downham Market would be replaced by buses from Friday, August 28 until Monday, August 31.

Work is being carried out on part of the Fen Line Upgrade, which will allow Great Northern to run longer trains between Lynn and Cambridge from December.

Network Rail is extending platforms at Waterbeach and Littleport and creating a new siding at King’s Lynn.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “We thank customers whose journeys are affected by these long-needed infrastructure improvements for their patience over the bank holiday weekend. The platform extensions and new sidings will allow a significant capacity increase, transforming journeys for our customers using the Fen Line.

“We’ll be continuing to help and encourage everyone to travel safely. As well as wearing a face covering, maintaining social distancing and keeping hands clean, please check your route in advance to avoid the busiest times, buy tickets in advance if possible, and allow more time for your journey.”

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “These improvements are vital to improve passengers’ journeys on the Fen Line. The upgrade will allow for longer trains to run, which will especially benefit those travelling on busy peak services between King’s Lynn and Cambridge.”

Passengers are being advised to check the National Rail journey planner or www.greatnorthernrail.com before they travel.