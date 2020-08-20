Search

Advanced search

Trains between King’s Lynn and Downham Market replaced by buses over Bank Holiday

PUBLISHED: 13:05 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 20 August 2020

Trains berween King's Lynn and Downham Market will replaced y buses over the Bank Holiday Picture: Ian Burt

Trains berween King's Lynn and Downham Market will replaced y buses over the Bank Holiday Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Passengers face disruption on one of the region’s main rail routes over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Train operator Great Northern said services between King’s Lynn and Downham Market would be replaced by buses from Friday, August 28 until Monday, August 31.

Work is being carried out on part of the Fen Line Upgrade, which will allow Great Northern to run longer trains between Lynn and Cambridge from December.

You may also want to watch:

Network Rail is extending platforms at Waterbeach and Littleport and creating a new siding at King’s Lynn.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “We thank customers whose journeys are affected by these long-needed infrastructure improvements for their patience over the bank holiday weekend. The platform extensions and new sidings will allow a significant capacity increase, transforming journeys for our customers using the Fen Line.

“We’ll be continuing to help and encourage everyone to travel safely. As well as wearing a face covering, maintaining social distancing and keeping hands clean, please check your route in advance to avoid the busiest times, buy tickets in advance if possible, and allow more time for your journey.”

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “These improvements are vital to improve passengers’ journeys on the Fen Line. The upgrade will allow for longer trains to run, which will especially benefit those travelling on busy peak services between King’s Lynn and Cambridge.”

Passengers are being advised to check the National Rail journey planner or www.greatnorthernrail.com before they travel.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One person hospitalised after four-vehicle crash on A47

The traffic tailbacks on the A47 at Blofield after the crash on August 20, 2020. Picture: Andy Carter

WATCH: New thrill ride unveiled at theme park

A new thrill ride JetFire Extreme has been brought in at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach after the Lightning 360 was taken out of action due to concerns about its recovery time Picture: TMS Media

New sugar tariff quota leaves a bitter taste for East Anglian beet farmers

Fenland sugar beet grower and NFU Sugar board chairman Michael Sly said the governments new zero-tariff raw sugar quota is

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to river amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘I want to play football’ - City target Gibson confirms Burnley exit is likely

Will Ben Gibson be waving goodbye to Burnley soon? Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Broads Authority offers sympathy to family of boat tragedy victim

The Diamond Emblem cruiser moored at Great Yarmouth Yacht Station the day after a woman died at the scene Picture: Liz Coates

You can now own part of this pub for just £50

Alex Begg in front of the Swan pub in Gressenhall, which he and others are hoping to reopen as a community pub. Picture: Tony Buckingham

GCSE results 2020: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

GCSE results day at Smithdon High School Picture: Ian Burt