Power cut causes train trouble
PUBLISHED: 07:58 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:58 10 August 2019
Train passengers are being advised to check before they travel as large scale power cut, which affected large parts of the country on Friday, continues to affect services.
People using Great Northern services are being warned that a power outage which left large swathes of London and the South East without electricity on Friday afternoon will continue to cause disruption to services this morning.
The disruption is due to "the displacement of trains and crew".
On Twitter the rail provider, which operates services in west Norfolk, advised passengers to check before they travel and if possible to delay the start of their journey.