Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Power cut causes train trouble

PUBLISHED: 07:58 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:58 10 August 2019

A Great Northern line train. Picture: Ian Burt

A Great Northern line train. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Train passengers are being advised to check before they travel as large scale power cut, which affected large parts of the country on Friday, continues to affect services.

You may also want to watch:

People using Great Northern services are being warned that a power outage which left large swathes of London and the South East without electricity on Friday afternoon will continue to cause disruption to services this morning.

The disruption is due to "the displacement of trains and crew".

On Twitter the rail provider, which operates services in west Norfolk, advised passengers to check before they travel and if possible to delay the start of their journey.

Most Read

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Channing Tatum moves to East Anglia

Channing Tatum, the movie star who is moving to Suffolk. Pic: PA/Ian West

Police called to fight at Chapelfield clothing store

A fight broke out in a city centre clothes shop and spilled out onto the street yesterday afternoon. Photo: Google Streetview

Closed due to high winds - parks to shut and events cancelled over severe weather warning

Struggling in the wind and rain at King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The Richards name will live on’: Haulage firm bought out by Turners in £475m deal

Jack Richards and Son has sold 80% of its shares to Turners. Inset: Paul Day, managing director of Turners, with Lisa Richards, granddaughter and incoming managing director of Jack Richards and Son. Picture: Archant/Turners

Most Read

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul was kept busy at Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk’s best and worst retailers for plastic usage revealed

DEFRA has revealed which shops have succeesded in bringing down their plastic usage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Power cut causes train trouble

A Great Northern line train. Picture: Ian Burt

Weather warnings as Norfolk braces for strong winds

Norfolk could see winds of up to 45mph this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have your say: What is the future of Lowestoft’s town centre?

Lowestoft's town centre has proved a frequent topic of debate lately.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists