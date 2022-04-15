News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Channel Four show could uncover 'nationally important' archaeological findings

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:58 PM April 15, 2022
The Great British Dig by Channel Four in King's Lynn, Norfolk

King's Lynn Under Siege worked with experts from The Great British Dig - Credit: King's Lynn Under Siege

A Channel Four show shot in Norfolk is set to air this month and its findings are said to be of 'national importance'.

Airing on April 25 at 9pm, the Great British Dig episode will follow Hugh Dennis and a team of expert archaeologists as they excavate back gardens, searching for treasures hidden beneath the surface.

The episode was filmed in September 2021 - the show's experts worked with the King's Lynn Under Siege (KLUS) project to investigate the remains of the town's rare earth-built Civil War fortifications.

Crews were spotted filming in north Lynn, where they reportedly found a castle wall as well as in The Walks, an 18th-century park, and in Losinga Road.

KLUS said the findings have "exceeded expectations and are of national importance".

There is also the chance to work with the KLUS project as the team is returning to the site in July 2022 to continue their work.

They are offering budding archaeologists, both trained and untrained, the opportunity to take part in the dig from July 17 to July 29.

Those looking to take part in the dig should visit the project's website or email the project at kingslynnundersiege@outlook.com

