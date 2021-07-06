Cinema fans enjoy Grease on the big screen at Norfolk royal estate

Gallery

Published: 12:50 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 12:55 PM July 6, 2021

The sun sets over The Sandringham Estate as cinema goers watch an open-air screening of Grease against the backdrop of the Queen's royal residence - Credit: Contributed

The opening night of an open-air cinema in the grounds of the Sandringham estate took place over the weekend as people enjoyed watching the big screen under the night sky.

Luna Cinema is hosting outdoor screenings across the country which includes the formal gardens of the Royal property in west Norfolk.

Some watched the film from luxury sofa seating with blankets and heaters as part of a VIP experience, while others watched from deckchairs.

The evening of cinema under the stars was hosted by the Luna Cinema company - Credit: Contributed

Grease was shown on the big screen on Friday as viewers enjoyed the backdrop of the sun setting, while The Greatest Showman was shown on Saturday and Pretty Woman on Sunday.

A total of 1,764 people attended the screenings which took place from July 1-4, including Bohemian Rhapsody on Thursday.

The sun sets over the Sandringham Estate as cinema goers watch an open-air screening by of Grease against the backdrop of the Queen's royal residence. - Credit: Contributed

You may also want to watch:

Visit thelunacinema.com for ticket details and further information.

Join our What’s On in Norfolk Facebook group for more information about the biggest and best events coming to the county.

Grease was shown at the Sandringham Estate over the weekend as part of an open-air cinema experience - Credit: Contributed

The sun sets over the Sandringham estate as cinema goers watch an open-air screening of Grease - Credit: Contributed

A screening of Grease was shown at the Sandringham Estate in west Norfolk - Credit: Contributed

Sandringham House in west Norfolk - Credit: Contributed