News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

Cinema fans enjoy Grease on the big screen at Norfolk royal estate

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:50 PM July 6, 2021    Updated: 12:55 PM July 6, 2021
The sun sets over The Sandringham Estate as cinema goers watch an open-air screening of Grease.

The sun sets over The Sandringham Estate as cinema goers watch an open-air screening of Grease against the backdrop of the Queen's royal residence - Credit: Contributed

The opening night of an open-air cinema in the grounds of the Sandringham estate took place over the weekend as people enjoyed watching the big screen under the night sky.

Luna Cinema is hosting outdoor screenings across the country which includes the formal gardens of the Royal property in west Norfolk. 

Some watched the film from luxury sofa seating with blankets and heaters as part of a VIP experience, while others watched from deckchairs. 

The sun sets over The Sandringham Estate as cinema goers watch an open-air screening by of Grease.

The evening of cinema under the stars was hosted by the Luna Cinema company - Credit: Contributed

Grease was shown on the big screen on Friday as viewers enjoyed the backdrop of the sun setting, while The Greatest Showman was shown on Saturday and Pretty Woman on Sunday. 

A total of 1,764 people attended the screenings which took place from July 1-4, including Bohemian Rhapsody on Thursday. 

The sun sets over The Sandringham Estate as cinema goers watch an open-air screening of Grease.

The sun sets over the Sandringham Estate as cinema goers watch an open-air screening by of Grease against the backdrop of the Queen's royal residence. - Credit: Contributed

You may also want to watch:

Visit thelunacinema.com for ticket details and further information.

Join our What’s On in Norfolk Facebook group for more information about the biggest and best events coming to the county. 

The sun sets over The Sandringham Estate as cinema goers watch an open-air screening by of Grease ag

Grease was shown at the Sandringham Estate over the weekend as part of an open-air cinema experience - Credit: Contributed

The sun sets over the Sandringham Estate as cinema goers watch an open-air screening of Grease

The sun sets over the Sandringham estate as cinema goers watch an open-air screening of Grease - Credit: Contributed

The sun sets over The Sandringham Estate as cinema goers watch an open-air screening of Grease.

A screening of Grease was shown at the Sandringham Estate in west Norfolk - Credit: Contributed

The Sandringham estate in west Norfolk

Sandringham House in west Norfolk - Credit: Contributed

The sun sets over The Sandringham Estate as cinema goers watch an open-air screening of Grease.

The evening of cinema under the stars was hosted by Luna Cinema, known for bringing together film favourites and stunning prestige locations to provide the UK's most unique cinema experiences - Credit: Contributed

Most Read

  1. 1 Butchers famed for 'delicious' hot baguettes set to close
  2. 2 Man dies after car collides with parked van
  3. 3 Woman sexually assaulted near city car park
  1. 4 Travellers given year to leave village site after appeal defeat
  2. 5 Heartbroken mum tells of son's battle with long Covid
  3. 6 Concern for woman, 42, missing for a week
  4. 7 Plans for £40m feed mill in Norfolk village narrowly approved
  5. 8 Seafront 'mint mansion' could be demolished
  6. 9 'Norwich is a real funny one for me' - Ex-England striker on Gilmour deal
  7. 10 Six Norfolk areas among 10 lowest Covid case rates in England
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lead from the roof of St Edmund's Church in Downham Market was stolen. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Norfolk Live

Man in late teens raped in church yard

Sarah Hussain

person
The A47 is closed after a 4x4 towing a horsebox carrying bulls crashed

Norfolk Live | Updated

A47 closed after 4x4 towing bulls crashes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk TV presenter Simon Thomas marries his partner, Derrina Jebb, at Norwich Cathedral.

TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Zelley jeweller BrewDog gold can Norwich

'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus