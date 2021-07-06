Gallery
Cinema fans enjoy Grease on the big screen at Norfolk royal estate
- Credit: Contributed
The opening night of an open-air cinema in the grounds of the Sandringham estate took place over the weekend as people enjoyed watching the big screen under the night sky.
Luna Cinema is hosting outdoor screenings across the country which includes the formal gardens of the Royal property in west Norfolk.
Some watched the film from luxury sofa seating with blankets and heaters as part of a VIP experience, while others watched from deckchairs.
Grease was shown on the big screen on Friday as viewers enjoyed the backdrop of the sun setting, while The Greatest Showman was shown on Saturday and Pretty Woman on Sunday.
A total of 1,764 people attended the screenings which took place from July 1-4, including Bohemian Rhapsody on Thursday.
Visit thelunacinema.com for ticket details and further information.
