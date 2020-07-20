Search

Advanced search

‘Must be good with whips’ - Agency’s ‘lion tamer’ job advert attracts several serious applications

PUBLISHED: 10:31 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 20 July 2020

Lion cubs at Africa Alive in Kessingland, near Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Lion cubs at Africa Alive in Kessingland, near Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2010

A spoof job advertisement for a lion tamer placed as a test by a recruitment agency has been viewed thousands of times - and has even attracted some serious applications.

A lion tamer, pictured in Great Yarmouth in 1961. Picture: Archant libraryA lion tamer, pictured in Great Yarmouth in 1961. Picture: Archant library

While testing a new website server, Norwich-based Gratis Job decided to place an advert looking for a lion tamer in Great Yarmouth.

The advert specified the successful applicant would need to be “able to control at least six lions”, “must be good with whips” and that “experience of putting head in the mouth of a lion” was “essential”.

It also promised perks including “free candy floss” and that it was a temporary position.

You may also want to watch:

The joke advert, however, appeared to go over the head of some who viewed it, with the agency receiving several expressions of interest.

Gary Barnes, of Gratis Jobs, said: “We placed the ad as a test, but it went mental. It was viewed thousands of more times than others generally reached and we even had quite a few applications.

“I think some people were playing along, but others appeared to be much more serious, listing their strengths and prior experience of animal handling.

“One woman in particular explained in great detail about how they felt positive reinforcement was a much more effective way of training animals than using whips.”

In June of last year, the government agreed to ban the use of wild animals in circus performance, a ban which formally became law in January this year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

New date announced for Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich

Dippy the diplodocus which is coming to Norwich Cathedral in 2021 Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Police find 10 polytunnels filled with cannabis plants

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police

Host of complaints about speeding groups of men on river

Broad’s Beat officers have received ‘lots of complaints’ about antisocial behaviour on Norfolk’s waterways near The Rushcutters pub in Norwich.Picture: Broads Beat

‘We don’t sell ketchup’: New gourmet burger van cooking up success

Big Boi's Burgers Toftwood, father and son duo Nicholas & Mark Fryer making gourmet burgers from their van Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

New date announced for Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich

Dippy the diplodocus which is coming to Norwich Cathedral in 2021 Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Police find 10 polytunnels filled with cannabis plants

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police

Host of complaints about speeding groups of men on river

Broad’s Beat officers have received ‘lots of complaints’ about antisocial behaviour on Norfolk’s waterways near The Rushcutters pub in Norwich.Picture: Broads Beat

‘We don’t sell ketchup’: New gourmet burger van cooking up success

Big Boi's Burgers Toftwood, father and son duo Nicholas & Mark Fryer making gourmet burgers from their van Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

Police find 10 polytunnels filled with cannabis plants

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police

New date announced for Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich

Dippy the diplodocus which is coming to Norwich Cathedral in 2021 Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Taxi firm loses 80,000 fares per month

ABC Taxis marketing manager Chris Harvey, second from left, said passenger numbers are now back on the rise after a drop of 80pc at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo taken before the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘Must be good with whips’ - Agency’s ‘lion tamer’ job advert attracts several serious applications

Lion cubs at Africa Alive in Kessingland, near Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher