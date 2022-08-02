Norfolk Lioness Lauren Hemp could have local facility named after her

England's Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly following victory over Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium - Credit: PA

North Walsham's Lauren Hemp is set to have a local grassroots football facility named after her, in recognition of her role in helping the Lionesses to their Euros triumph.

Ministers have announced that they are working on plans to mark the team's victory in the tournament by naming sites after all 23 squad members.

While the locations are yet to be confirmed, they will be in places which proved instrumental in the development of individual squad members.

For 21-year-old Hemp, who played a key role in England's 2-1 extra-time win over Germany at Wembley on Sunday, the site is expected to be in Norfolk, with several options available.

The Manchester City winger attended North Walsham High School, and its playing field or other PE facilities may provide a viable option.

Lauren Hemp aged nine, when she played at the Centre of Excellence - Credit: Picture: Courtesy Lauren Hemp's family

Josh Roper, who was Hemp's coach while she was at North Walsham Town, said three particular sites leapt out as being significant to her development.

He said: "Greens Road [the town's football ground] is where it all started for her, so that seems quite an obvious candidate.

"We are actually already looking to get a plaque installed there for her.

"I would also often see her on the running track at Millfield Primary School, training on her own and timing her runs, so that could be an option.

England player Lauren Hemp with Josh Roper, her former coach at North Walsham FC. - Credit: Josh Roper

"She also represented Norfolk at cricket, which was her second sport and Bradfield was her home ground."

Hemp was also on the books at Norwich City, so facilities in the city could also be an option.

The Canaries women's team now plays home fixtures at The Nest, near Horsford, but during Hemp's time at the club it was based at Plantation Park, in Blofield.

While existing facilities could be renamed, there is also a possibility of new ones being built and named in Hemp's honour.

There is currently a £230m drive under way to either build or improve 8,000 grassroots football and multi-sport facilities by 2025.

Matt Carpenter , chief executive of the Norfolk County FA, said: "Thousands of women and girls of all ages will have been inspired by the achievement of the Lionesses.

"We need to make sure that this unique moment in time serves as a springboard to push the female game to even higher levels."