Grass blaze tackled by fire crews
PUBLISHED: 13:16 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 04 June 2019
Firefighters from Norfolk and Suffolk quickly dealt with a grass fire off a rural road.
Crews from Beccles and Gorleston fire stations were called out following reports of a grass fire on Pit Road, Burgh St Peter about 11.54am on Tuesday, June 4.
On arrival at the scene in the village near Beccles, the fire crews discovered an area of grass ablaze.
A brigade spokesman said: "Crews from Beccles and Gorleston used hose reels to extinguish a grass fire on Pit Road.
"They also used a thermal imaging camera to check for residual hot spots."
The blaze was soon under control and the crews had left the scene by 12.44pm.
