Grant Holt teases fans with picture alongside WWE star Paige
PUBLISHED: 16:21 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:29 02 March 2019
Archant
Norwich City legend Grant Holt and WWE superstar Paige have teased fans by posing for a photo together and suggested a big announcement would follow next week.
Former striker Holt posted the picture on Instagram on Saturday morning and wrote: “Bumped into this Super fan at norwichcityfc yesterday. She was a bit star struck but she came round and got a picture in the end @realpaigewwe. Find out why she was there next week.”
Last week the Fighting With My Family star Paige announced she would be at the WWE Fightmare show at Carrow Road, headlined by Holt.
Paige’s father, Ricky Knight, of World Association of Wrestling (WAW), is behind the show, expected to draw large crowds to the home of the Canaries.
Holt, who retired from football in August 2018, announced his career switch in May of the same year, winning a 40-strong rumble match on his wrestling debut in September.
Tickets for Fightmare on June 2 are available now and prices start at £5 for children and £10 for adults.