Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Grant Holt teases fans with picture alongside WWE star Paige

PUBLISHED: 16:21 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:29 02 March 2019

NCFC Grant Holt and WWE Paige posed for a photograph together at Carrow Road, teasing fans that a big announcement would follow next week. Photo: Grant Holt

NCFC Grant Holt and WWE Paige posed for a photograph together at Carrow Road, teasing fans that a big announcement would follow next week. Photo: Grant Holt

Archant

Norwich City legend Grant Holt and WWE superstar Paige have teased fans by posing for a photo together and suggested a big announcement would follow next week.

Former striker Holt posted the picture on Instagram on Saturday morning and wrote: “Bumped into this Super fan at norwichcityfc yesterday. She was a bit star struck but she came round and got a picture in the end @realpaigewwe. Find out why she was there next week.”

Last week the Fighting With My Family star Paige announced she would be at the WWE Fightmare show at Carrow Road, headlined by Holt.

Paige’s father, Ricky Knight, of World Association of Wrestling (WAW), is behind the show, expected to draw large crowds to the home of the Canaries.

Holt, who retired from football in August 2018, announced his career switch in May of the same year, winning a 40-strong rumble match on his wrestling debut in September.

Tickets for Fightmare on June 2 are available now and prices start at £5 for children and £10 for adults.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ed Sheeran’s private jet diverted to Norwich airport after Stansted shutdown

SaxonAir workers John Dewing, Jordan Smith and James Tortice welcomed a surprise visitor to Norwich International Airport - Ed Sheeran. Pic: Ed Sheeran.

A140 re-opened after crash in which woman was injured

The A140 is closed near Aylsham after a car hit a tree. Photo: Google

Jailed in Norfolk in February: Drink-driver, domestic abuser and paedophile

Left: Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Photo: Pete Walsh. Centre: Kyal Balfour. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary. Right: Daniel Hirst. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Weird Norfolk: The little girl in a crooked house in Norwich who ate her parents

A grey lady is said to haunt Tombland Alley. Picture: Siofra Connor

Most Read

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A140 re-opened after crash in which woman was injured

The A140 is closed near Aylsham after a car hit a tree. Photo: Google

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran’s private jet diverted to Norwich airport after Stansted shutdown

SaxonAir workers John Dewing, Jordan Smith and James Tortice welcomed a surprise visitor to Norwich International Airport - Ed Sheeran. Pic: Ed Sheeran.

‘Pressure? Everyone expected us to be mid-table or in a relegation battle’ - City boss savours 3-1 Millwall win

Daniel Farke savours the celebrations after Norwich City's 3-1 Championship win at Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s superb 3-1 Championship win against Millwall

Teemu Pukki sealed Norwich City's 3-1 win at Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists