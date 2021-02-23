'I was worried they'd go too quickly' - town reacts to PM's roadmap

Published: 3:35 PM February 23, 2021

With Monday's announcement of the roadmap to return to normality, we asked the people of one Norfolk town if they felt it was the right way to go.

Most people in North Walsham were glad the reopening would not come as quickly as it had following previous lockdowns, but said they wanted to see caution with many vulnerable people still not vaccinated.

Anne Hacon, who was doing some essential shopping in the town, said the road map had given her some relief.

The people of North Walsham have had their say on the government's restriction ending road map. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Mrs Hacon said: "I'm relieved we know when it's going to be lifted for good but I'm also glad they're taking their time.

"When the restrictions ease I'm looking forward to being with my family, and also going for the occasional meal out and returning to church."

The people of North Walsham have had their say on the government's restriction ending road map. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

You may also want to watch:

Another lady echoed Mrs Hacon in saying she was looking forward to being reunited with her family.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, said: "I was worried they would go too quickly, I think they should go slow at the moment in my opinion.

"Previously, they've gone too quick and we've ended up having to have another lockdown and that's the last thing we want.

"I do feel sorry for businesses as they've not been able to open for a long while, but we've still got a lot of vulnerable people."

Colin Page who owns CD Page Tobacconists in the town said he felt plans were logical given the data.

He said: "He's obviously got more facts about the way it's all going than we have, but it seems to be a reasonable, logical and planned out thing.

"The idea we might be free of the whole thing by summer is something for everyone to look forward to.

"I'm personally just looking forward to just getting things back to normal again, I think that's all anyone wants.

"People might be a bit slow to get back to their normal lives to start with, once it gathers momentum it'll be alright, there was signs of it starting when they lifted that last lockdown in August.

"Give it two or three months and people will be starting to feel like they're back to normality again."

The people of North Walsham have had their say on the government's restriction ending road map. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske



