More than two weeks of roadworks ‘likely’ to cause delays

PUBLISHED: 13:52 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 24 March 2019

Roadworks will be carried out between Dock Tavern Lane and Riverside Road in Gorleston. Picture: Google Images

A warning has been issued to motorists that delays are likely as work is carried out in a coastal town.

Roadworks will be carried out on Riverside Road and Dock Tavern Lane in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth, for two-and-a-half weeks.

It will see multi-way traffic control signals in operation “to reconstruct the footway including new kerbing and edgings,” according to Norfolk County Council, who are responsible for the works.

The traffic control signals will be in operation from the junction of Riverside Road to halfway down Dock Tavern Lane as the work is carried out.

According to the Norfolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out between Monday, March 25 and April 10.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

