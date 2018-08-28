Search

Advanced search
Video

Inside Norfolk’s new holiday hotel for pet birds

PUBLISHED: 08:51 14 November 2018

Amy Colman, with Chico, a 14-week-old Quaker Parakeet, one of the birds enjoying life at Amy's Birdie Breaks hotel, at the Little Or Large pet shop at Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Amy Colman, with Chico, a 14-week-old Quaker Parakeet, one of the birds enjoying life at Amy's Birdie Breaks hotel, at the Little Or Large pet shop at Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

Ask any hotel manager and they will tell you that some guests are noisy and messy, while others never say boo to a goose.

However, nothing is too much trouble for any of the colourful characters booking into Norfolk’s newest holiday hub.

Situated in the heart of Gorleston’s busy high street feathered friends are flocking to grab some R&R while their owners enjoy a holiday of their own.

Birdie Breaks is the brainchild of Little or Large pet shop owner Amy Colman.

And she can only see the business expanding - possibly with the addition of a further “penthouse” apartment on the upper floor above the pet shop.

Fred, a Kakariki, who is one of the birds enjoying life at the Birdie Breaks hotel with his mate Wilma, at the Little Or Large pet shop at Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFred, a Kakariki, who is one of the birds enjoying life at the Birdie Breaks hotel with his mate Wilma, at the Little Or Large pet shop at Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 35-year-old said: “I used to live up here and I moved out several months ago. I was just using the space to store stuff and I thought I could make better use of it.

“In the shop we sell no end of birds and one of the most frequent questions when people buy one is about what they are going to do with it when they go on holiday.

“I had a eureka moment of my own. It works really well with the sister business at the shop and we can tell people we offer the service when they buy a bird.”

Already the hotel has a number of regular visitors who are on first name terms with staff who know about their every whim.

Chico, a 14-week-old Quaker Parakeet, is one of the birds enjoying life at the Birdie Breaks hotel, at the Little Or Large pet shop at Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChico, a 14-week-old Quaker Parakeet, is one of the birds enjoying life at the Birdie Breaks hotel, at the Little Or Large pet shop at Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Some birds, like a regular African Grey, have a penchant for rock group Queen, bobbing along to the beat from his window-facing perch.

Others prefer their own company and to be covered at night.

For some a favourite treat of cherries or apricots is handed out at snack time and there is always someone from the shop popping up for a chat.

Mrs Colman, who lives in Lapwing Close, Bradwell, said it gave the owners peace of mind.

Amy Colman, with Chico, a 14-week-old Quaker Parakeet, one of the birds enjoying life at Amy's Birdie Breaks hotel, at the Little Or Large pet shop at Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAmy Colman, with Chico, a 14-week-old Quaker Parakeet, one of the birds enjoying life at Amy's Birdie Breaks hotel, at the Little Or Large pet shop at Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Often people didn’t want to bother friends and family, she said, and at Birdie Breaks they had plenty of people including her mother Rosemary Burrage checking on the boarders, having a spot clean and cleaning toys, and topping up the food.

The aim is to create a home-from-home with all the birds staying in a room that looks like a normal lounge, the radio burbling away, and people dropping in.

This week, the birds - including Billie, Buddy, Chico, Fred and Wilma - were enjoying a medley of tunes spanning James Bond themes to Fantastic 80s - but Mrs Colman is happy to take requests.

Prices start at £2 a day.

Contact Birdie Breaks via 01493 603667.

Most Read

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Video ‘It frightened the life out of me’ - woman speaks out after nearly falling victim to £25,000 scam

Jan Ames received a phone call from a man claiming to be with BT, telling her that her account had been hacked and to go to her local bank to transfer �25,000. She got suspicious and wants to warn others of this particular scam. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Son of angling legend John Wilson pays tribute to his father

Lee Wilson and his father John Wilson. John Wilson passed away early today. Pic: Lee Wilson.

Updated Overturned lorry blocks Norwich-bound A47

The crash closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham. Pic: Kimberly Youngman.

Report suggests Premier League side are keen to poach Canaries chief

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber at Carrow Road Picture: Sonya Duncan

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated A11 re-opens after lorry crash at Snetterton

The A11 southbound close to Snetterton. Police have closed the road because of a lorry crash. Picture: Google Maps

Video ‘It frightened the life out of me’ - woman speaks out after nearly falling victim to £25,000 scam

Jan Ames received a phone call from a man claiming to be with BT, telling her that her account had been hacked and to go to her local bank to transfer �25,000. She got suspicious and wants to warn others of this particular scam. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Council boss: Why I sanctioned investigation into Tory councillor emails

Dr Wendy Thomson, who is leaving as managing director of Norfolk County Council at Christmas, sanctioned the email investigation. Photo: Archant

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Norfolk student who died in shop explosion allegedly plotted to burn down building for insurance claim

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast