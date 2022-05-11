Gorleston named among UK locations with rocketing house prices

Gorleston was named among the top 10 seaside areas with the highest house asking price growth during the past 12 months - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

Gorleston has been named among the top 10 coastal areas with the highest house asking price growth in the past year.

According to real estate company Rightmove, Gorleston was ranked sixth on the list, which measures the average asking price growth year on year.

The average house asking price in Gorleston is £224,066, which is a 21pc increase over the past 12 months.

Neil Maclennan, of estate agents William H Brown, said: "The 21pc price rise mirrors what we've seen in the branch over the past 12 months so our sixth place finish comes as no surprise.

Neil Maclennan, of William H Brown - Credit: Neil Maclennan

"In my opinion, Gorleston is the number one spot for people with a high disposable income that are still looking to buy quality properties at what is still perceived to be reasonable prices.

"We still represent fantastic value of money."

Canford Cliffs in Poole, Dorset, was revealed as the top seaside hotspot with the highest asking price rises in the past year with £1,223,180.