News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gorleston named among UK locations with rocketing house prices

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:50 PM May 11, 2022
Updated: 1:18 PM May 11, 2022
A busy beach and promenade at Gorleston. A weekend of warm and sunny weather. May 2012 Picture

Gorleston was named among the top 10 seaside areas with the highest house asking price growth during the past 12 months - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

Gorleston has been named among the top 10 coastal areas with the highest house asking price growth in the past year.

According to real estate company Rightmove, Gorleston was ranked sixth on the list, which measures the average asking price growth year on year.

The average house asking price in Gorleston is £224,066, which is a 21pc increase over the past 12 months.

Neil Maclennan, of estate agents William H Brown, said: "The 21pc price rise mirrors what we've seen in the branch over the past 12 months so our sixth place finish comes as no surprise.

Neil Maclennan, of William H Brown

Neil Maclennan, of William H Brown - Credit: Neil Maclennan

"In my opinion, Gorleston is the number one spot for people with a high disposable income that are still looking to buy quality properties at what is still perceived to be reasonable prices.

"We still represent fantastic value of money."

Canford Cliffs in Poole, Dorset, was revealed as the top seaside hotspot with the highest asking price rises in the past year with £1,223,180.

Norfolk Live News
Gorleston News

Don't Miss

GP_COLINWOOD_YARMOUTH_MAY22

Norfolk Live News

Body part of man found on beach in Great Yarmouth

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
EMBARGOED TO 1800 FRIDAY MARCH 13 Undated handout photo issued by OfficialCharts.com of Paul Heaton

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Music legend puts money behind bar at Norfolk pubs to celebrate birthday

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of Exeter on a summer's day

Travel Features

Travel: 'I flew from Norwich to Devon in an hour!'

Rowan Mantell

Author Picture Icon
Protesters outside Carrow Road following the Canaries 4-0 defeat to West Ham United.

Video

WATCH: Fan protests after Norwich City's 4-0 defeat to West Ham

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon