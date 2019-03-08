Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'He had his last meal at The Edith Cavell' - City bids fond farewell to Gonzo of Gonzo's Tea Room

PUBLISHED: 16:21 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 19 August 2019

Gonzo outside Norwich Cathedral on his last tour of the city. Photo: Courtesy of Brad Baxter

Gonzo outside Norwich Cathedral on his last tour of the city. Photo: Courtesy of Brad Baxter

Courtesy of Brad Baxter

Norwich's most popular pug, and the namesake of Gonzo's Tea Room, has passed away.

Anyone who has ever been to Gonzo's is likely to have had their feet snuffled by the eponymous pug or noticed his picture on the wall.

He was a hugely popular face at the London Street bar and when the news broke of his death at the weekend, hundreds of patrons paid tribute on Facebook.

Gonzo on his last tour of the city. Photo: Brad BaxterGonzo on his last tour of the city. Photo: Brad Baxter

Heartbroken Brad Baxter, who owns Gonzo's, raised his beloved pet with his wife in Canada and brought him to the UK when they relocated to Norwich.

"Gonzo had melanoma and he had tumours removed a few weeks ago," he said.

Gonzo at Shiki on his last tour of the city. Photo: Brad BaxterGonzo at Shiki on his last tour of the city. Photo: Brad Baxter

"Then about 10 days ago his tail went down and we knew it was a bad sign, we were just hoping it was anything other than the cancer coming back, but it was."

Mr Baxter explained that, while he was desperate for Gonzo to go ahead with more treatment for his illness, his condition deteriorated and there was nothing that could be done to prolong his life.

Gonzo being toasted by staff. Photo: Brad BaxterGonzo being toasted by staff. Photo: Brad Baxter

"The vet said that he shouldn't be operated on and said that at 14 he was an elderly dog," he continued.

"I wasn't expecting that. We didn't want to say goodbye then and there so I asked the vet for three days worth of drugs for Gonzo and we got him a pram and took him to all his favourite places."

Gonzo visited Norwich Cathedral, where he used to go for a walk almost everyday, sushi restaurant Shiki, and The Edith Cavell steak restaurant on his farewell tour of the city.

Mr Baxter added: "I wasn't sure they would let him into the Cathedral but they did and it was really nice.

"We visited Shiki because he always loved sushi and he had his last meal at The Edith Cavell.

"When the time finally did come, the vet came to the rooftop at Gonzo's, which we had closed to the public. Gonzo got to say goodbye at home surrounded by his friends."

The announcement of his death on Facebook read: "Goodnight sweet prince, our hearts are broken. We will miss you forever. Gonzo a very good boy; 2005 - 2019."

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Forgotten mural rediscovered at church near lost Norfolk village

Aerial shot of Waterden church where a wall painting has been uncovered during restoration work. Picture: Skyz the Limit Photography

Family of tragic toddler feared memorial bench had been stolen - but council had removed it

Wesley Innes Jnr. Pic: Marlene Innes.

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Forgotten mural rediscovered at church near lost Norfolk village

Aerial shot of Waterden church where a wall painting has been uncovered during restoration work. Picture: Skyz the Limit Photography

Family of tragic toddler feared memorial bench had been stolen - but council had removed it

Wesley Innes Jnr. Pic: Marlene Innes.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Is this the UK’s best seaside pub?

The Anchor at Walberswick has been singled out by CAMRA as one of the country's 10 foremost seaside pubs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mother fears daughter is ‘left with scars forever’ amid claims she was cut with scalpel during emergency C-section

Amber Woollard's daughter Valenci was born with a two-inch laceration beneath her nose. Picture: Amber Woollard

WATCH: Moment thief was caught on camera in attempted burglary

According to Suffolk Constabulary, the key to securing the conviction was the footage. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists