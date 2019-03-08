'He had his last meal at The Edith Cavell' - City bids fond farewell to Gonzo of Gonzo's Tea Room

Norwich's most popular pug, and the namesake of Gonzo's Tea Room, has passed away.

Anyone who has ever been to Gonzo's is likely to have had their feet snuffled by the eponymous pug or noticed his picture on the wall.

He was a hugely popular face at the London Street bar and when the news broke of his death at the weekend, hundreds of patrons paid tribute on Facebook.

Heartbroken Brad Baxter, who owns Gonzo's, raised his beloved pet with his wife in Canada and brought him to the UK when they relocated to Norwich.

"Gonzo had melanoma and he had tumours removed a few weeks ago," he said.

"Then about 10 days ago his tail went down and we knew it was a bad sign, we were just hoping it was anything other than the cancer coming back, but it was."

Mr Baxter explained that, while he was desperate for Gonzo to go ahead with more treatment for his illness, his condition deteriorated and there was nothing that could be done to prolong his life.

"The vet said that he shouldn't be operated on and said that at 14 he was an elderly dog," he continued.

"I wasn't expecting that. We didn't want to say goodbye then and there so I asked the vet for three days worth of drugs for Gonzo and we got him a pram and took him to all his favourite places."

Gonzo visited Norwich Cathedral, where he used to go for a walk almost everyday, sushi restaurant Shiki, and The Edith Cavell steak restaurant on his farewell tour of the city.

Mr Baxter added: "I wasn't sure they would let him into the Cathedral but they did and it was really nice.

"We visited Shiki because he always loved sushi and he had his last meal at The Edith Cavell.

"When the time finally did come, the vet came to the rooftop at Gonzo's, which we had closed to the public. Gonzo got to say goodbye at home surrounded by his friends."

The announcement of his death on Facebook read: "Goodnight sweet prince, our hearts are broken. We will miss you forever. Gonzo a very good boy; 2005 - 2019."