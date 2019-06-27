Venue hopes to expand with new bar and club

Gonzo's, on London Street. Photo: ANTONY KELLY

A well-known bar in Norwich city centre has revealed hopes to expand, with plans for a new bar and club on its first floor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gonzo's Tea Rooms, on London Street, has lodged a premises licence bid with Norwich City Council to make use of the space.

Currently, the venue has a ground floor which is home to a bar and restaurant, with stairs leading up to an open-air roof terrace.

But the vision, lodged by owner Brad Baxter, would see its first floor space opened up for another bar and space for music performances.

You may also want to watch:

The application seeks permission for films to be shown, live music, recorded music and dance performances to be put on and alcohol to be sold.

It says the overall capacity for the bar and club will be determined by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, once, should the application be approved, works have been completed.

Mr Baxter also runs Bermuda Bob's, on Timber Hill, which hosts live performances.

The council received the application on June 24, with people given until July 22 to comment.