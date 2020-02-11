Search

Advanced search

Staff claim they are still owed wages after pub deli closes

PUBLISHED: 15:50 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 11 February 2020

Richard and Lucy Golding in Goldings in the former Wenns on King's Lynn's Saturday Market Place before t closed Picture: Ian Burt

Richard and Lucy Golding in Goldings in the former Wenns on King's Lynn's Saturday Market Place before t closed Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Staff at a pub and deli which closed last month claim they are still owed wages.

Goldings new premises at King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGoldings new premises at King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Goldings, on King's Lynn's Saturday Market Place, closed on January 9.

Co-owner Lucy Golding said the owners of the building - formerly the Wenns - had refused to negotiate over rent.

Mrs Golding and her husband Richard have reopened Goldings in Dough Dealers, formerly the Market Bistro, next door - however they say their hands are tied in terms of paying staff back.

Around a dozen staff who lost their jobs in the process say they are still owed wages.

Graham Ridgwell, who was chef at Goldings in the former Wenns n Kng's Lynn Picture: Monika UibosGraham Ridgwell, who was chef at Goldings in the former Wenns n Kng's Lynn Picture: Monika Uibos

Barman Jack Bradley, 28, said he was owed almost £700. He said: "When she said Goldings was shutting down, a week or 10 days before Christmas, she assured us there was a pot set aside for wages. She said it would be paid on January 11, then the 28th as normal."

One woman, who says she is owed £998, said she had had to move out of her rented property and return home to live with her parents because she had no job and could not afford the rent.

Staff have received a letter from Mr Golding confirming their redundancy.

"Full details of the redundancy payment which will be available to you are in your final payslip," it adds.

"Unfortunately the company has insufficient realisable assets and no funds with which to appoint an insolvency practitioner and therefore initiate a voluntary liquidation. I am not in a financial position to fund this personally.

"The company, therefore, will now lie in a state of limbo until either Companies House strikes it from the register or a creditor winds it up through the high court, leading to the official receiver being appointed as liquidator, at which point you will be able to claim any monies owed to you from the government."

Former chef Graham Ridgwell said he had received a payslip saying he would receive £1,098.59 but the money had not yet been paid into his bank account. He said he had previously been given verbal assurances he would be paid.

"I can survive but that is a substantial amount of money," he said. "In hospitality January and February are very slow months.

"The job market isn't strong enough for us all to walk into other jobs. You've got one who's a student who's unable to pay his rent, you've got single parents who are struggling - it's all a bit of a mess."

Mr Golding said: "The long and short of it is the company went into liquidation on January 9 and at that point we were told we couldn't touch the bank account or do anything.

"I'm not withholding wages, we can't pay them by law. At the end of the day it's a legal issue."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Man shaved partner’s head to ‘make her unattractive to men’

Mariusz Borukalo was sentenced to 30 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Town furniture shop to close after 41 years

Cooks Furnishings Carpets & Interiors Ltd on Guanock Place in King’s Lynn will close in April as owner Melenie Haskett is looking to retire. Picture; Sarah Hussain

Travelling showmen family have village home bid rejected

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, wife Keely and Robert Jnr. Photo: Neil Perry

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Fresh weather warning issued as UK braces itself for Storm Dennis

Firefighters at Boots in Norwich where a section of the roof had come off in Storm Ciara. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Teenagers hand themselves in on suspicion of arson following chicken farm fire

Drone footage shows damage caused by fire at a chicken farm in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: BlueSky UAV Specialists

Who should start in central defence for City against Liverpool?

Norwich City defenders, from left, Ben Godfrey, Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Town furniture shop to close after 41 years

Cooks Furnishings Carpets & Interiors Ltd on Guanock Place in King’s Lynn will close in April as owner Melenie Haskett is looking to retire. Picture; Sarah Hussain
Drive 24