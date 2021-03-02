Revealed: Mammoth and T-Rex feature in next GoGo trails

Published: 11:45 AM March 2, 2021

Peter Marron and Ellie Edge from Break with a GoGoDiscover T.rex sculpture and Mammoth marquette - which will be made the same size as the T.rex. - Credit: Mark Benfield

On previous occasions the trails were huge – but this time they will be Mammoth.

Following on from dragons, gorillas and hares, the latest GoGo sculpture trail will bring prehistoric creatures to Norfolk.

Break, the charity which supports children and young people across East Anglia, has revealed that this year’s GoGoDiscover event will form the first half of a two-year trail, with even more gigantic species to discover in 2022.

Following the success of GoGoHares in 2018, GoGoDragons! and GoGoGorillas!, GoGoDiscover, in partnership with Wild in Art, will begin this summer with 20 Tyrannosaurus-Rex sculptures on the streets of Norwich.

A family on the GoGoHares trail around Norwich back in 2018.

But the GoGo dinosaurs will not fade into extinction: they will return in summer 2022 for 10 weeks, with new friends and a herd of Steppe Mammoth – which will go county wide.

The new Steppe Mammoth sculptures tie into Norfolk being home to the largest and oldest mammoth ever found in Britain, in the cliffs at West Runton.

The sculptures will be decorated by local and national artists and sponsored by businesses from across the region.

Once the GoGoDiscover trails are finished, a charity auction of most of the sculptures will be held in October 2022 to raise vital funds for Break.

A meet the GoGoHares event was held at the Forum in 2018.

Peter Marron, GoGoDiscover project manager, said: “We are so excited to once again be working with Wild in Art to bring a two-year art trail to Norwich and Norfolk, which will bring tourism and economic benefits to the region, put smiles on people’s faces, encourage adventure and exploration of our beautiful county and raise awareness and vital funds for Break.

“Money raised from the trail will support young people right here in East Anglia. We’ll also be launching a learning and community programme to get even more people involved and getting creative.

“The 2021 T-Rex all have sponsors already and look amazing - we can’t wait to start sharing more news and sneak peeks of them very soon.

“But now is the time for businesses to sign up for 2022 and be part of this truly unique and exciting event, while supporting Break.”

The GoGoGorillas in 2013. - Credit: Archant © 2013

Charlie Langhorne, managing director and co-founder of Wild in Art said: “We hope that through GoGoDiscover we can introduce new businesses to the arts, inject additional funds into the creative sector, and encourage people to explore the cultural offer in Norfolk.”

Visit break-charity.org/gogodiscover or email peter.marron@break-charity.org

Biggles, the third decorated GoGoDragon was unveiled at a GoGoDragons event at the Forum, alongside, Birdie and Cavell in 2014. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

The GoGoDragons in 2015. - Credit: Steve Adams



