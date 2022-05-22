A Hunstanton institution closes after almost 50 years

From left Jim Pope, Sandy Pope, Rosalie Falkner, Vernon Eve, Jack Eve, Archie Eve and Samantha Pope on their final day at Goblins Pantry in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

A seaside institution is closing down after almost 50 years of serving locals and visitors.

Goblins Pantry in Hunstanton served its last seafood on Sunday, as the family which has run the business since 1976 decided to shut it down.

Samantha Pope, who now runs the restaurant, said: "We didn't want to disappear without saying goodbye to all our customers and staff, past and present.

"I'm going to miss my customers, taking pride in our food, the social aspect of it - we've got some lovely customers who've ended up being friends.

"We've got our regulars, families who come back second, third generations."

Goblins has been serving home-cooked food in Hunstanton for almost 50 years - Credit: Chris Bishop

The family has not disclosed the precise reasons for the swift closure, but said "unforeseen circumstances" had arisen, causing them to make the tough decision.

Mrs Pope's parents Jim and Sandy Pope opened Goblins Pantry in Hunstanton in the summer of 1976.

Their home-cooked steak pies soon had diners flocking to the cosy spot on St Edmund's Terrace, near The Green.

When the couple hung up their aprons, their daughter and son-in-law Samantha and Vernon Eve took over.

Their son Jack is now the head chef, presiding over a menu which has become more seafood-oriented as tastes have changed on the Norfolk coast.

"We've evolved all the time to make us stand out," said Mrs Pope, now 54. "We've always done home-cooked food but over the last couple of years we've got more into fresh fish, seafood platters."

In its time, Goblins has also served its share of celebrities appearing at the nearby Princess Theatre as well as locals and visitors.

Sunday was an emotional day as Goblins Pantry in Hunstanton closed its doors for the last time - Credit: Chris Bishop

"We've served quite a few people that have played over there," said Mrs Pope. "Wishbone Ash, the Chuckle Brothers and back in the early days Acker Bilk.

"And that comedian who was in the jungle, he's got a really high-pitched voice and glasses - what's his name?"

Mrs Pope would not be drawn on whether the family might open another business. She said: "Who knows what the future might hold?"