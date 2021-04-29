News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Prodigy guitarist takes on charity cycle to Norfolk coast

Sarah Hussain

Published: 11:56 AM April 29, 2021   
Rock guitarist Gizz Butt, who played with The Prodigy, is taking on a 60-mile charity cycle this weekend.

Guitarist Gizz Butt took on a 60-mile charity cycle across East Anglia in support of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. - Credit: Sue Ryder

A rock guitarist and his friend have raised more than £2,600 for charity after getting on their old-fashioned bikes to the Norfolk coast.

Ex-guitarist for The Prodigy Gizz Butt, along with his musician friend Simon Wright, rode from Stanground in Peterborough to Hunstanton on Sunday, April 25 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Guitarist Gizz Butt and his musician pal Simon Wright.

Guitarist Gizz Butt and his musician pal Simon Wright took on a 60-mile charity cycle across East Anglia in support of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. - Credit: Sue Ryder

The pair did not let bracing side winds, uncomfortable bikes, a puncture and a broken chain stop them from reaching their halfway point in Emneth, before continuing on to King's Lynn with the "motivating" tunes of up-tempo rock 'n' roll keeping them going.

Their day-long cycle ended in Hunstanton.

Mr Butt said: "My bike pretty much fell apart, the chain came off and by the end it was creaking so much.

Guitarist Gizz Butt and his musician pal Simon Wright.

Guitarist Gizz Butt and his musician pal Simon Wright took on a 60-mile charity cycle across East Anglia in support of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. - Credit: Sue Ryder

“Anyone can do what we have done."

Their ride was also in memory of friends and family including Helen Day, Steve Kane, Joyce Gillatt, Terry Whyman, Mark Randall and Peter Thomson.

