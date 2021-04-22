News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Prodigy guitarist to cycle 60-miles to Norfolk coast for charity

Sarah Hussain

Published: 7:29 PM April 22, 2021   
Rock guitarist Gizz Butt, who played with The Prodigy, is taking on a 60-mile charity cycle this weekend.

A rock guitarist who played with The Prodigy will be getting on his bike this week and heading to one of Norfolk's coasts for charity.

Gizz Butt, along with his musician friend Simon Wright, will be taking on a 60-mile charity cycle from Stanground in Peterborough to Hunstanton on Sunday, April 25 to raise funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Gizz will be accompanied on the ride by his good friend Simon Wright, a musician and songwriter from the East End of London.

The Peterborough guitarist will be taking on the challenge on an "old-fashioned sit up and beg bike", and his friend, who is equally committed to the cause, will ride a mountain bike "pulled from a ditch."

The pair were inspired to raise funds in memory of a number of their friends and family who have been cared for at the Peterborough hospice. 

Gizz said: "As soon as it was permitted to ride with your friend, I suggested, ‘Why don’t we cycle to Hunstanton?’ 

"It will be a relief when we get there."

To donate to the cause visit justgiving.com/fundraising/gizz-butt3

