Prodigy guitarist to cycle 60-miles to Norfolk coast for charity
- Credit: Sue Ryder
A rock guitarist who played with The Prodigy will be getting on his bike this week and heading to one of Norfolk's coasts for charity.
Gizz Butt, along with his musician friend Simon Wright, will be taking on a 60-mile charity cycle from Stanground in Peterborough to Hunstanton on Sunday, April 25 to raise funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.
The Peterborough guitarist will be taking on the challenge on an "old-fashioned sit up and beg bike", and his friend, who is equally committed to the cause, will ride a mountain bike "pulled from a ditch."
The pair were inspired to raise funds in memory of a number of their friends and family who have been cared for at the Peterborough hospice.
Gizz said: "As soon as it was permitted to ride with your friend, I suggested, ‘Why don’t we cycle to Hunstanton?’
"It will be a relief when we get there."
To donate to the cause visit justgiving.com/fundraising/gizz-butt3
