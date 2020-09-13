Search

Vlogging and rifle shooting: Girlguiding badges then versus now

PUBLISHED: 09:46 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:48 13 September 2020

Girlguiding Norfolk has been a success during lockdown. Picture: Girlguiding Norfolk

Girlguiding Norfolk has been a success during lockdown. Picture: Girlguiding Norfolk

Vlogging, upcycling and cocktail mixology may sound like the day in the life of an Instagram influencer.

Matilda from Norwich Rainbows. Picture: Girlguiding Norfolk

But they are just a handful of badges currently offered to girls across Girlguiding Norfolk groups.

“The biggest misconception about guides is that we are old fashioned, “ said the group’s county archivist Helen Green, “But that is not true. In fact, around the First World War there was an aircraft mechanic badge that girls could work towards. We’ve always been as modern and up to date as possible.”

Girlguiding Norfolk has been a success during lockdown. Picture: Girlguiding Norfolk

While classes and camps have been held on Zoom due to pandemic, guides across the county have achieved more than 4,000 badges since the start of lockdown as part of the #adventuresofhome campaign.

Ms Green said: “We ask the girls what badges they would be interested in studying and shape the syllabus according to that. We have always encouraged adventurous activities and given them a balanced programme. But the best thing about it are the life-long friendships that are made - and we have a lot of fun too.”

Girlguiding Norfolk has been a success during lockdown. Picture: Girlguiding Norfolk

Ms Green has shared seven badges from the 1930s and now to show the evolution of guiding.

7 badges from the 1930s versus now

Gabi from Cromer Rainbows. Picture: Girlguiding Norfolk

1. Woodworker and Mixology

Chopping and sawing were on the agenda for guides in the 1930s, while today they can learn to make the perfect cocktail.

2. Poultry Farmer and Vlogging

Girls were taught about the business of chicken farming 70 years ago. Now, they are taught to edit and shoot a video.

3. Leather Worker and Media Critic

The craft of fashioning items out of leather was a badge in 1930s, while today girls are taught to critique and analyse the media.

4. Architect / Town Planner and Conscious Consumer

Girls could learn design for both building and towns. Now, the environmental and social impact of buying material items is on the syllabus.

5. Rifle shot and Zero Waste

In the 1930s, guides were taught to shoot with rifles while today they learn ways they can help the environment.

6. Geologist and Mindfulness

Guides could study the science of geology 70 years ago. Now, mental well-being is a badge.

7. Electrician and Natural Remedies

In the 1930s, girls could study towards an electrician badge, while today they learn about natural remedies.

