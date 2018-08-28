Search

Advanced search

Free tickets for those let down by Gin Festival flop

PUBLISHED: 13:13 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:31 22 November 2018

Gin and Rum Festival has hosted over 20 events across the UK this year. Photo: Gin and Rum Festival

Gin and Rum Festival has hosted over 20 events across the UK this year. Photo: Gin and Rum Festival

Gin and Rum Festival

People who held tickets for the cancelled Gin Festival in Norwich during the summer can get free tickets to attend the Gin and Rum Festival when it comes to the city next year.

Gin and Rum Festival has hosted over 20 events across the UK this year. Photo: Gin and Rum FestivalGin and Rum Festival has hosted over 20 events across the UK this year. Photo: Gin and Rum Festival

When Gin Festival Ltd cancelled its Norwich dates and then revealed it had gone into administration earlier this year many customers were left angry, disappointed, and out of pocket.

Now Gin and Rum Festival, a past competitor of Gin Festival, has taken over the sunken company’s websites, social media and email database and is offering free tickets to those who missed out.

Bobby Nanua, director of Gin and Rum Festival, said: “Because we took over the email and social media sites of Gin Festival, we received a lot of backlash as people thought we were the same company or it was a bit of a scam.

“But we’ve had over 20 successful events this year and have over 30 booked in for 2019.

“As a gesture of good will we want to give people who were left disappointed by the cancellation of Gin Festival free tickets to our event so we can show that not all companies are the same and show some loyalty to people who love gin as they’re a big part of our customer base.”

The Gin and Rum Festival will take place in St Andrew’s Hall in Norwich on November, Friday 1 and November, Saturday 2.

Mr Nanua, said: “I am delighted to have launched the UK’s very first Gin and Rum Festival. We have had a fantastic year hosting the festival in over 20 cities. It is a great pleasure to bring the festival to St Andrew’s Hall. ”

Those who held Gin Festival tickets can claim their free tickets by emailing their ticket reference numbers to tickets@ginandrumfestival.com and choosing a festival city and session. A list of dates and cities is available on the company’s website. Gin and Rum festival will then email back with tickets.

Those unaffected by the Gin Festivals liquidation can purchase tickets from https://ginandrumfestival.com/events-tickets/.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Video Take a look inside the new Lidl supermarket in Sprowston

L-R Lidl staff members Sarah Newby, Steve Houldsworth and Sharon Russell Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

12 highlights at Norwich Cathedral this Christmas

Messiah by Candleight at Norwich Credit: Paul Hurst
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast