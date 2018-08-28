Free tickets for those let down by Gin Festival flop

People who held tickets for the cancelled Gin Festival in Norwich during the summer can get free tickets to attend the Gin and Rum Festival when it comes to the city next year.

Gin and Rum Festival has hosted over 20 events across the UK this year. Photo: Gin and Rum Festival Gin and Rum Festival has hosted over 20 events across the UK this year. Photo: Gin and Rum Festival

When Gin Festival Ltd cancelled its Norwich dates and then revealed it had gone into administration earlier this year many customers were left angry, disappointed, and out of pocket.

Now Gin and Rum Festival, a past competitor of Gin Festival, has taken over the sunken company’s websites, social media and email database and is offering free tickets to those who missed out.

Bobby Nanua, director of Gin and Rum Festival, said: “Because we took over the email and social media sites of Gin Festival, we received a lot of backlash as people thought we were the same company or it was a bit of a scam.

“But we’ve had over 20 successful events this year and have over 30 booked in for 2019.

“As a gesture of good will we want to give people who were left disappointed by the cancellation of Gin Festival free tickets to our event so we can show that not all companies are the same and show some loyalty to people who love gin as they’re a big part of our customer base.”

The Gin and Rum Festival will take place in St Andrew’s Hall in Norwich on November, Friday 1 and November, Saturday 2.

Mr Nanua, said: “I am delighted to have launched the UK’s very first Gin and Rum Festival. We have had a fantastic year hosting the festival in over 20 cities. It is a great pleasure to bring the festival to St Andrew’s Hall. ”

Those who held Gin Festival tickets can claim their free tickets by emailing their ticket reference numbers to tickets@ginandrumfestival.com and choosing a festival city and session. A list of dates and cities is available on the company’s website. Gin and Rum festival will then email back with tickets.

Those unaffected by the Gin Festivals liquidation can purchase tickets from https://ginandrumfestival.com/events-tickets/.