New paddleboarding base launches at beer garden on the Wensum

Published: 5:30 AM March 31, 2021

Norwich Paddleboard Hire have officially launched their new base at Gibraltar Gardens pub located on Heigham Street, along the river Wensum. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A new business is hoping to make Norwich and Norfolk the home of paddleboarding after launching on the Wensum.

Norwich Paddleboard Hire has officially launched its new base at Gibraltar Gardens pub located on Heigham Street, along the river.

After “accidentally” starting his business last year, owner Adam Tiffany has worked throughout the third national lockdown to build the perfect base for water-sport lovers.

With boards ready to go, changing facilities, toilets and the pub all on site, Mr Tiffany claims he has created the best paddleboarding experience in Norfolk.

The 32-year-old, a full-time paramedic, said: “Last year we were doing a drop off and collection system from home which started by accident.

“I had my own paddle boards at the start of the first lockdown. It turned out that no one could do anything, so all of my friends wanted to borrow them.

“But then it got ridiculous and everyone was asking me. So, I thought I would buy two more and rent them out. And I just got carried away.

“As lockdown carried on, last summer I approached the pub owner and I said ‘you have all of this beautiful land by the river, can we set up in the corner of your beer garden as a permanent base?’ and they said yes.”

With eight single boards, a tandem board and a six-person paddleboard, Mr Tiffany has plenty to offer those looking to enjoy the Wensum - where people can either take with a countryside route along the water or a route through the city centre.

And as the weather continues to improve and Norfolk heads out of lockdown, he is expecting a busy summer.

Mr Tiffany, from Lakenham, added: “Even if you’re not hiring from us, you can turn up with your own kayak and paddleboard, you can use the mooring for free as long as you use the pub facilities.

“Cornwall is known for surfing, Cambridge is known for punting and we want Norfolk to be known for paddleboarding.

“The response has been fantastic and people have really enjoyed it. We nearly sold out today and we are booked up tomorrow. We also have bookings throughout the summer already.

“It’s overwhelming, exciting and I'm optimistic for the summer ahead.”