Are these the top 10 gigs played in King's Lynn?
PUBLISHED: 13:19 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 02 September 2019
Casey Cooper-Fiske
The Darkness performing at Festival Too. Picture: Ian Burt
Music fans took to social media in their droves after we asked what their favourite King's Lynn gig was.
King's Lynn people have put forward their favourite gigs. Photo: Archive
The town has seen many massive names play from Slade to The Fall, but these were locals' favourites:
1. Levellers at King's Lynn Corn Exchange, February 2, 1998
A large crowd on the Tuesday Market Place for the finale of Festival Too. Picture: Ian Burt
2. Ocean Colour Scene at King's Lynn Corn Exchange, April 13, 1999
3. Thin Lizzy at King's Lynn Corn Exchange, February 15, 1974
4. Deaf Havana at King's Lynn Corn Exchange, July 11, 2019
5. The Stranglers at Festival Too, July 17, 2004
6. Hawkwind at King's Lynn Corn Exchange, November 8 1972
7. The Darkness at Festival Too, July 14, 2018
8. The Buzzcocks at Festival Too, July 13, 2007
9. Genesis at King's Lynn Corn Exchange, November 24, 1972
10. Taste at King's Lynn Corn Exchange, 1970 (if you know the date for this concert please let us know)
King's Lynn people have put forward their favourite gigs. Photo: Archive