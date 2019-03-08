Are these the top 10 gigs played in King's Lynn?

The Darkness performing at Festival Too. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Music fans took to social media in their droves after we asked what their favourite King's Lynn gig was.

King's Lynn people have put forward their favourite gigs. Photo: Archive King's Lynn people have put forward their favourite gigs. Photo: Archive

The town has seen many massive names play from Slade to The Fall, but these were locals' favourites:

1. Levellers at King's Lynn Corn Exchange, February 2, 1998

A large crowd on the Tuesday Market Place for the finale of Festival Too. Picture: Ian Burt A large crowd on the Tuesday Market Place for the finale of Festival Too. Picture: Ian Burt

2. Ocean Colour Scene at King's Lynn Corn Exchange, April 13, 1999

3. Thin Lizzy at King's Lynn Corn Exchange, February 15, 1974

4. Deaf Havana at King's Lynn Corn Exchange, July 11, 2019

5. The Stranglers at Festival Too, July 17, 2004

6. Hawkwind at King's Lynn Corn Exchange, November 8 1972

7. The Darkness at Festival Too, July 14, 2018

8. The Buzzcocks at Festival Too, July 13, 2007

9. Genesis at King's Lynn Corn Exchange, November 24, 1972

King's Lynn - Buildings King's Lynn Corn Exchange at night. Dated 20 August 1996 Photograph C6671 Negative Number CA11927 King's Lynn - Buildings King's Lynn Corn Exchange at night. Dated 20 August 1996 Photograph C6671 Negative Number CA11927

10. Taste at King's Lynn Corn Exchange, 1970 (if you know the date for this concert please let us know)

