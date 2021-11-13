Former EastEnders star to help pub host James Bond night

Gez Chetal, his wife Rosy and daughter Saanchi, 16, have raised £1,676 for charities as part of an event to celebrate their eight anniversary of owning the Thomas Paine Hotel. - Credit: Gez Chetal

Former EastEnders actor Ricky Groves will be helping to host a James Bond night in Thetford this month to help raise funds for local charities.

Gez Chetal, owner of the Thomas Paine Hotel in Thetford, regularly organises fundraising events to help his community.

He recently celebrated his eighth anniversary of owning the hotel and raised £1,676 at a charity dinner, with the help of his wife Rosy and daughter Saanchi, who cut off 18 inches of her hair.

The proceeds will be split between New-u, Athena Education and The Princess Trust.

Gez Chetal, owner of the Thomas Paine Hotel in Thetford, regularly hold events to raise money for local causes. - Credit: Gez Chetal

A James Bond night will be held on Saturday, November 20 at the hotel, which will involve a fashion show, casino, an auction and buffet to raise money for New-u and Athena.

Mr Groves, who has supported events at the Thetford hotel before, and who played Garry Hobbs on the BBC One show from 2000 to 2009, will help entertain around 60 guests on the night.

Mr Chetal said: "I have been raising money for charities since I bought the hotel and do it to help the community and for awareness to support local charities.

A charity James Bond night will be held on Saturday, November 20 at The Thomas Paine Hotel in Thetford. - Credit: Gez Chetal

"I've raised £42,000 in eight years for local charities, which makes us proud that we have achieved this with local support. "







