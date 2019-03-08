Norfolk parenting charity get £10,000 from National Lottery

Naomi Farrow. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2016

Parenting charity Get Me Out The Four Walls has received nearly £10,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund to help parents and carers in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Get Me Out The Four Walls was set up in 2015 by Norfolk mother Naomi Farrow as a way of getting local parents out of the house by organising meet ups in her area.

The idea soon grew, and now there are around 30 ambassadors across Norfolk volunteering as ambassadors, organising meets everywhere from cafes and soft play centres to the cinema and beach. The organisation became a registered charity in March 2018.

You may also want to watch:

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK, will see the charity able to host weekly meet ups in the Kastle Kids unit in Castle Mall, where free activities will be put on for children to enjoy with their parents or carers.

Staff and volunteers from Get Me Out The Four Walls will be on hand to provide support and advice to parents and carers who might need it.

Kelly Moulds, service manager, said: "We're delighted that the National Lottery Community Fund has provided us with the funding to be able to expand this already successful project. Now we will be able to offer weekly sessions in Castle Mall for parents and carers to get out of their four walls and find support with our friendly team."

For more information about the sessions, visit www.getmeout.org.uk and www.facebook.com/gmotfw.