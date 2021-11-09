News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'A little bit special' - German Christmas market opens at Norfolk farm

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:00 AM November 9, 2021
The Goat Shed at Fielding Barn has opened a giant German Christmas market.

The Goat Shed at Fielding Cottage has opened a giant German Christmas market.

The Christmas magic has already begun at one farm shop after it transformed its barn into a German-style Christmas market with 20 stalls.

Fielding Cottage in Honingham has transformed its 'Goat Shed' into a market selling local and continental Christmas goods.

The 'Christmas Shed' will also host a number of Christmas events including carol singing, a Santa's letter box and a performance from the Honingham Bell Ringers.

The Goat Shed at Fielding Cottage has opened a giant German Christmas market.

The Goat Shed at Fielding Cottage has opened a giant German Christmas market.

Owner Sam Steggles said the idea came after customers regularly asked staff what the shop was doing for Christmas.

He said: "There's nothing else quite like this locally, we were asked by our customers from the Goat Shed what we were doing for Christmas and so we thought we'd do something a little bit special for them.

"It is an amazing effort by the whole team here that have pulled it off, it's indoors and it's undercover so it's great for all weathers.

"It really is a world of magical gifts, it's great, we've got lots planned."

The Goat Shed at Fielding Cottage has opened a giant German Christmas market.

The Goat Shed at Fielding Cottage has opened a giant German Christmas market.

Offerings on the stalls will include gin, charity Christmas cards and dog treats among other festive favourites.

Mr Steggles added: "We've got biscuits, baubles, advent calendars, local beers, we've got all the chutneys you might need, all around a five metre Christmas tree and wooden snowmen.

"We've got all the stocking fillers and gifts you'd expect to find at a Christmas market, it's packed with high quality Christmas goodies.

"We're going to get some mulled wine in there as well once the weather changes a little bit and we're going to have some wreath making as well."

The Goat Shed at Fielding Cottage has opened a giant German Christmas market.

The Goat Shed at Fielding Cottage has opened a giant German Christmas market.

The Christmas market comes after the farm shop underwent a £250,000 expansion as Mr Steggles said post-lockdown takings were 20-25 times higher than they were last year.

A café was also added during the expansion to accompany the shop's current offering of Norfolk food and drink including meat, fish, eggs, cheese, fruit, vegetables, bread, cakes, ice cream, fruit juices and preserves.

Christmas
Norfolk

