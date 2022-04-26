Could you help rescue the last of 60 gerbils still looking for a home?

Mushroom, Parsnip and Passionfruit are just three of the gerbils still looking for a home. - Credit: RSPCA

Just 14 of more than 60 gerbils which were rescued earlier this year are still looking for a home after their family grew out of hand.

The animals came into the RSPCA's care after their owner asked for help when her Great Yarmouth home became flooded with babies in February as their first two pets were left unneutered.

Those waiting for a new family are Mushroom, Parsnip and Passionfruit, they are three boys so a new owner would not suffer the same fate.

Just some of the gerbils rescued by the RSPCA. - Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA says the trio of babies would need a big gerbilarium as they love to dig.

RSPCA Mid Norfolk and Suffolk, head of animal welfare Chloe Shorten said: "This illustrates why it’s important to know the sex of the pets you’re buying and check with a vet so you don’t end up with lots of unwanted babies.

“The gerbils’ owner signed over 60 gerbils, including newborn pups, and we’ve had more babies in our care since.

"It took two RSPCA vans to transport all of the gerbils separately and safely."

To rehome a gerbil visit the RSPCA adoption page here.