Norfolk artist’s hero hares tribute to NHS

Docking-based artist Nicola Hart, who has produced a colage of three NHS worker hares to raise money for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

An artist has produced an NHS tribute featuring her trademark hares to raise money for a Norfolk hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Genus Lepus Heros - Norfolk artist Nicola Hart's tribute to the NHS Picture: Nicola Hart Genus Lepus Heros - Norfolk artist Nicola Hart's tribute to the NHS Picture: Nicola Hart

Nicola Hart produces works from layers of paint and collage at her studio in Docking, near Hunstanton. The hares which roam the downs around the village are one of her favourite subjects.

Now she has dressed three of the creatures in NHS uniforms and masks, to raise money for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, as staff battle coronavirus.

“I just wanted to do something that reminded us about this time,” she said. “I do a lot of paintings of hares so it just seemed a nice thing to do.”

Mrs Hart has already raised £400 from a competition to name the original, which was won by Andy Arnold from Holme, with the name Genus Lepus Heroes.

Now Mrs Hart has produced 10 limited edition prints for sale, with a percentage of the proceeds going to the QEH. Two have already sold to be given to local doctors’ surgeries.

For more click here.