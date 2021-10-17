Stephen Fry signs petition calling for action over Norfolk chalk stream

Published: 4:44 PM October 17, 2021

Stephen Fry has signed a petition calling for protection for the Gaywood River in King's Lynn. - Credit: Extinction Rebellion / Archant

Actor and writer Stephen Fry has signed a petition calling for a Norfolk chalk stream to be restored to full health.

Mr Fry, who has a home in west Norfolk, added his name to a petition about the Gaywood River, which runs through King's Lynn.

The Gaywood River in King's Lynn. - Credit: Extinction Rebellion

He is among more than 370 who have signed a petition calling on the Environment Agency to take action to restore the chalk stream.

Stephen Fry - Credit: Simon Finlay

Sharing the petition on Twitter, Mr Fry said: "Every chalk stream in the country is a fragile but boundlessly precious asset. Do please sign and retweet this petition, it means a lot."

Every chalk stream in the country is a fragile but boundlessly precious asset. Do Please sign & RT this petition, it means a lot https://t.co/t2ytoAbIfj via @38_degrees — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) October 16, 2021

Robert Shippey, from Extinction Rebellion, who started the petition, said "I'm so pleased that Stephen Fry has joined us in calling for action to restore the river.

You may also want to watch:

"He uses his status to support good causes, and we should all be inspired to do what we can."

The petition is at https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/restore-our-gaywood-river-chalk-stream-to-full-health-and-beauty