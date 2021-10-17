News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stephen Fry signs petition calling for action over Norfolk chalk stream

Dan Grimmer

Published: 4:44 PM October 17, 2021   
Actor and writer Stephen Fry has signed a petition calling for a Norfolk chalk stream to be restored to full health.

Mr Fry, who has a home in west Norfolk, added his name to a petition about the Gaywood River, which runs through King's Lynn.

He is among more than 370 who have signed a petition calling on the Environment Agency to take action to restore the chalk stream.

Sharing the petition on Twitter, Mr Fry said: "Every chalk stream in the country is a fragile but boundlessly precious asset. Do please sign and retweet this petition, it means a lot."

Robert Shippey, from Extinction Rebellion, who started the petition, said "I'm so pleased that Stephen Fry has joined us in calling for action to restore the river.

"He uses his status to support good causes, and we should all be inspired to do what we can."

The petition is at https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/restore-our-gaywood-river-chalk-stream-to-full-health-and-beauty

