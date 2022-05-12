Chart topper to join conservationists at new Norfolk festival
- Credit: Ian Burt
Chart-topping musician David Gray will be striking a chord with conservationists at a new festival to celebrate the natural world and the battle to preserve it.
Wild Ken Hill, a 4,000-acre Norfolk farm playing a leading role on the campaign to re-wild our countryside and the star of the BBC's Springwatch and Autumnwatch, will host Gathering on Saturday, September 17.
Mr Gray will be speaking alongside author Mary Colwell to highlight work under way to conserve the threatened curlew.
Mr Gray, whose 1998 release White Ladder was one of the top selling albums of the 20th Century, is a keen conservationist and a lover of the north Norfolk coast.
Before recording a song for an album to raise funds for curlew conservation, he posted on his Facebook page: "The curlew is a magical and iconic bird that is fast disappearing from our countryside. Its haunting and unforgettable song is such an essential part of our wild places, that to lose it is simply unthinkable."
Wild Ken Hill at Snettisham is playing a leading role alongside the Queen's Sandringham estate and Pensthorpe Natural Park in Norfolk to rear and release curlews.
Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England, will join Benedict Macdonald, author of Rebirding, to discuss nature recovery.
Gathering will also highlight food production, wellbeing and creativity. There will also be guided tours and expert workshops, with participants including writer Amy-Jane Beer, Soil Association chair Helen Browning, food entrepreneur William Kendall and authors Lee Schofield, Nick Acgheson, Rebecca Schiller and Jake FIennes.
There will also be food and drink vendors, while children will be catered for with their own activities and sessions at Little Wildlings Forest School.
Wild Ken HIll has developed a new approach to conservation involving re-wildling and regenerative farming. It includes reintroducing beavers and letting grazing animals roam free.
Dominic Buscall, project manager at the estate, said “We hope Gathering will give our visitors unforgettable experiences in nature which have a lasting impact and foster greater connection with the natural world."
Ruth Dillon, director of Gathering, said, “I am so excited to be directing Gathering at Wild Ken Hill. The day is going to be hugely inspiring, with an incredible programme of leading authors, practitioners, and creatives."
Tickets are priced at £55 for Adults, £30 for Young Adults, and are free for children (11 years old and under) and are on sale at gathering-at-wild-ken-hill.eventbrite.co.uk.