‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

The gates that were blocking the main access to a popular Norfolk beach have been removed.

Fisherman David Chambers erected the security fence and gates at West Runton beach about a week ago.

He said he did it for health and safety reasons but beachgoers were furious.

Mr Chambers said yesterday that he would defy a notice from North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to remove part of the gates within seven days.

But beachgoers arrived today to find that the gates had been removed.

Resident Helen Evans said: "The metal gates and fence have been taken down by various members of David Chambers' family.

"It was a pleasure to see an angle grinder take them down and dispose of them. The family say they went against his wishes to remove them, but they had simply had enough of so many people being against them."

Mr Chambers received a letter from NNDC telling him to take down the part of the fence it owns at West Runton beach.

And a spokesman for NNDC said later that Mr Chambers' refusal to remove the gates would not be tolerated.

A spokesman said: "As always we are happy to maintain an open dialogue, however the erection of the gates and fence is a step too far. Our request to remove the fencing from our land in the indicated time frame was clear and is not up for negotiation. Failure to fulfil this will require us to take the appropriate actions accordingly to have it removed."

The council said the remainder (of the fence) was on unregistered land so they could not require it to be removed.

Mr Chambers, 72, however, said the authority did not own any of the land.

He said: "The gates were put up as a symbol that the land is not a public right of way.

"I have instructed my solicitors to write to the council to say I cannot take the gates down within seven days, and to put it back to 28 or 30 days, so the gates will stay at present.

"But the gates will never be locked, except for special reasons."

He said, however, that he was willing to negotiate. He claims his vehicles have been damaged on the beach.