Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'A pleasure to see an angle grinder' - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

PUBLISHED: 08:41 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 06 August 2019

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Archant

The gates that were blocking the main access to a popular Norfolk beach have been removed.

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen EvansGates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Fisherman David Chambers erected the security fence and gates at West Runton beach about a week ago.

He said he did it for health and safety reasons but beachgoers were furious.

Mr Chambers said yesterday that he would defy a notice from North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to remove part of the gates within seven days.

But beachgoers arrived today to find that the gates had been removed.

People protesting against gate at West Runton beach. It has now been removed. L-R, Bev Burnham, Liz Quigley, Nigel and Teresa Turner. Pictures: David BalePeople protesting against gate at West Runton beach. It has now been removed. L-R, Bev Burnham, Liz Quigley, Nigel and Teresa Turner. Pictures: David Bale

Resident Helen Evans said: "The metal gates and fence have been taken down by various members of David Chambers' family.

"It was a pleasure to see an angle grinder take them down and dispose of them. The family say they went against his wishes to remove them, but they had simply had enough of so many people being against them."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Chambers received a letter from NNDC telling him to take down the part of the fence it owns at West Runton beach.

And a spokesman for NNDC said later that Mr Chambers' refusal to remove the gates would not be tolerated.

A spokesman said: "As always we are happy to maintain an open dialogue, however the erection of the gates and fence is a step too far. Our request to remove the fencing from our land in the indicated time frame was clear and is not up for negotiation. Failure to fulfil this will require us to take the appropriate actions accordingly to have it removed."

The council said the remainder (of the fence) was on unregistered land so they could not require it to be removed.

Mr Chambers, 72, however, said the authority did not own any of the land.

He said: "The gates were put up as a symbol that the land is not a public right of way.

"I have instructed my solicitors to write to the council to say I cannot take the gates down within seven days, and to put it back to 28 or 30 days, so the gates will stay at present.

"But the gates will never be locked, except for special reasons."

He said, however, that he was willing to negotiate. He claims his vehicles have been damaged on the beach.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Driver who refused to give breath sample almost five times the limit

A man who failed to provide a breath sample when stopped by police was later found to be almost five times the legal limit. Photo: PA Wire

Gin bar and pub in Norwich to close

The Mash Tun at the top of St Benedicts Street is closing for refurbishment. Picture: Google Maps

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Tesco stores in East Anglia could close

Tesco Metro stores in the East are unthreat Picture: Greta Levy

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Tesco stores in East Anglia could close

Tesco Metro stores in the East are unthreat Picture: Greta Levy

Did you hear the mystery loud bangs in north Norfolk?

As series of loud bangs have shaken up residents in towns across north Norfolk, but questions linger over the source of the noise. Picture: James Bass

Car ploughs into BP garage wall on A47

A silver BMW 2 series crashed into the wall at the BP garage on the A47 in Lowestoft. Photo: Ashleigh Chapman

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car passenger jailed for pulling on handbrake during row with driver

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Norwich City transfer rumours: Amadou close to signing but Chelsea midfielder is also linked

Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater (left) in action during the pre-season friendly at Dalymount Park, Dublin Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

First look at what new former Mercy nightclub development could look like

An illustration of what the plans for the former Mercy nightclub, on Prince of Wales Road, could look like. Photo: SMG Architects/Estateducation

Driver who refused to give breath sample almost five times the limit

A man who failed to provide a breath sample when stopped by police was later found to be almost five times the legal limit. Photo: PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists