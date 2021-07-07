Gallery
One more to go! Norfolk fans' joy as England storm into Euros final
What a night!
England are officially in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday after an extra time win against Denmark.
But it didn't come easily, with Denmark taking the lead in Thursday's Euro 2020 semi-final before England equalised with an own goal.
Fans were on the edge of their seats at The Arena fan zone in Sprowston, with the first half goal leading to joyous celebrations and energy levels through the roof.
The second half was somewhat more subdued as England struggled to find the back of the net
But in extra time a foul on Raheem Sterling saw Harry Kane take the Three Lions ahead with a penalty, with the roar of cheers echoing throughout Sprowston.
Celebrations erupted at the Railway Tavern in Dereham, as hopes cautiously crept back up.
And we all know how it finished. With England roaring back to victory - and in the final.
Fans roared with joy, pumped their fists and celebrated the hard-earned victory.
Among the crowd of 320 seated in the pub’s outdoor marquee area was Owen Bage, 21, from Shotesham Saint Mary.
He said. “It was crazy when they scored. I was expecting it, but it was so tight. In all of the last three games it has been a similar thing, when Jack Grealish comes out they really fire up.”
Another fan, Jack West, 21, from Lenwade, said: “Overall I’m impressed. It has ben a bit nerve-wracking, but I’m impressed with how they’ve played.”
