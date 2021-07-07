News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
One more to go! Norfolk fans' joy as England storm into Euros final

Lauren Cope

Published: 10:39 PM July 7, 2021    Updated: 10:47 PM July 7, 2021
England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham First half fan reaction and goal

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

What a night!

England are officially in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday after an extra time win against Denmark.

But it didn't come easily, with Denmark taking the lead in Thursday's Euro 2020 semi-final before England equalised with an own goal.

Fans were on the edge of their seats at The Arena fan zone in Sprowston, with the first half goal leading to joyous celebrations and energy levels through the roof.

The second half was somewhat more subdued as England struggled to find the back of the net

But in extra time a foul on Raheem Sterling saw Harry Kane take the Three Lions ahead with a penalty, with the roar of cheers echoing throughout Sprowston.

Celebrations erupted at the Railway Tavern in Dereham, as hopes cautiously crept back up.

And we all know how it finished. With England roaring back to victory - and in the final.

Fans roared with joy, pumped their fists and celebrated the hard-earned victory.

Among the crowd of 320 seated in the pub’s outdoor marquee area was Owen Bage, 21, from Shotesham Saint Mary.

He said. “It was crazy when they scored. I was expecting it, but it was so tight. In all of the last three games it has been a similar thing, when Jack Grealish comes out they really fire up.”

Another fan, Jack West, 21, from Lenwade, said: “Overall I’m impressed. It has ben a bit nerve-wracking, but I’m impressed with how they’ve played.”

Here are photos from the ups and downs of the night..

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham Fans get ready for the match

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Fans get ready for the match. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham Fans get ready for the match

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Fans get ready for the match. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham Fans get ready for the match

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Fans get ready for the match. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham Fans get ready for the match

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Fans get ready for the match. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham Fans get ready for the match

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Fans get ready for the match - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham Fans get ready for the match

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Fans get ready for the match. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham Fans get ready for the match

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Fans get ready for the match. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in DerehamFans celebrate

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham Fans ready for kick-off. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in DerehamFans celebrate

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham Fans in high spirits. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham Fans celebrate

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham Fans celebrate

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham Fans celebrate

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in DerehamFirst half fan reaction and goal

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. It was a nervy first half for fans. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham First half fan reaction and goal

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham First half fan reaction and goal

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham First half fan reaction and goal

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham - fans celebrate England's equaliser. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham First half fan reaction and goal

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham First half fan reaction and goal

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham First half fan reaction and goal

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham First half fan reaction and goal

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham First half fan reaction and goal

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham - a nervy first half for fans. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham First half fan reaction and goal

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston watching the England v Denmark Euros game. Picture: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston watching the England v Denmark Euros game. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrating England's goal against Denmark. Picture: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrating England's goal against Denmark. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston watching the England v Denmark Euros game. Picture: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston watching the England v Denmark Euros game. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston getting ready for the England v Denmark Euros match. Picture: Daniell

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston getting ready for the England v Denmark Euros match. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston getting ready for the England v Denmark Euros match. Picture: Daniell

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston getting ready for the England v Denmark Euros match. - Credit: Danielle Booden


