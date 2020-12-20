Community project spreads Christmas cheer with hamper scheme
Hundreds of hampers filled with groceries, essentials and treats are working their way around the county thanks to a community charity.
Future Projects, a Norwich-based charity, has spent the festive months gathering donations and supplies to put together hampers for the most vulnerable people in the community.
In total, 525 hampers were lovingly pulled together, with volunteers and workers for the charity delivering them to the community - alongside Norwich South MP Clive Lewis.
The charity used financial donations to fill the hampers, purchasing some 170 chickens from a local butcher, fresh fruit from a local greengrocer and Christmas cards from Angelica's Rainbow, along with gifts from Kerrison's Toys.
Hampers are being distributed to vulnerable families, clients of the Pathways schemes and the families of pupils of Future Education, an independent school run by the charity.
Other donors included the Alan Boswell Charitable Trust, Foodbank, Buckingham Emergency Food Appeal, Voluntary Norfolk, MD Thomson, Royal Bank of Scotland and Clrion Housing.
