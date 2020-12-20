News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Community project spreads Christmas cheer with hamper scheme

David Hannant

Published: 5:51 AM December 20, 2020   
Mother and daughter volunteers, Nicky and Grace Austin, prepare Christmas hampers at Future Projects in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Hundreds of hampers filled with groceries, essentials and treats are working their way around the county thanks to a community charity.

242 Christmas hampers ready for delivery from Future Projects in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Future Projects, a Norwich-based charity,  has spent the festive months gathering donations and supplies to put together hampers for the most vulnerable people in the community.

Keith Willers and Miranda Webb prepare the Christmas hampers for the first delivery from Future Projects in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

In total, 525 hampers were lovingly pulled together, with volunteers and workers for the charity delivering them to the community - alongside Norwich South MP Clive Lewis.

Miranda Webb and Norwich South MP, Clive Lewis, load up the first delivery of Christmas hampers from Future Projects in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

The charity used financial donations to fill the hampers, purchasing some 170 chickens from a local butcher, fresh fruit from a local greengrocer and Christmas cards from Angelica's Rainbow, along with gifts from Kerrison's Toys.

Miranda Webb, Keither Willers and Norwich South MP, Clive Lewis, load up the first delivery of Christmas hampers from Future Projects in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Hampers are being distributed to vulnerable families, clients of the Pathways schemes and the families of pupils of Future Education, an independent school run by the charity.

Francesca Osborne prepares to deliver Christmas hampers from Future Projects in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Other donors included the Alan Boswell Charitable Trust, Foodbank, Buckingham Emergency Food Appeal, Voluntary Norfolk, MD Thomson, Royal Bank of Scotland and Clrion Housing.

