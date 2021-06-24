Hundreds give amazing send-off to well-loved supermarket worker
Maurice Gray
- Credit: Maurice Gray
Hundreds gathered at a supermarket to pay tributes to a Sprowston mum-of-two who always smiled and helped customers.
Tina Page lived in the community and would always help anyone and made many friends with staff and customers at the Blue Boar Lane Tesco‘s supermarket.
Mrs Page started work at the store as a cleaner and worked her way up to the position of night manager.
Last year she felt unwell, but her family said she was told by health professionals that there was nothing to worry about twice. At a subsequent visit to her GP she was immediately sent to hospital where she was told she had pancreatic cancer.
Despite her diagnosis Mrs Page, aged 50, would always be smiling and wanting to help others.
The Norfolk and Norwich University hospital worked hard and she was given chemotherapy and radiotherapy but unfortunately the cancer became more aggressive and she was unable to have further treatment and passed away on May 31.

Tina’s husband, Martin, said, “Tina always smiled and still helped others and the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital cancer unit did their very best to help but it was too late for her and she still worked out everything, even her own funeral.”
He added: “We all miss her and she was a wonderful wife and mother as well as popular with everyone she met and especially those she worked with and so many loved her, she will never be forgotten”.
Shayne Stork Family Funeral Services, in conjunction with the family and Tesco’s supermarket management, agreed the cortege should be driven to the supermarket, so customers and staff alike could, and did, gather to express their thoughts and tributes before the funeral service and burial at St Mary and St Margaret’s church at Sprowston.
The service was conducted by the Rev Canon Simon Stokes and The Rev Dean Akrill, where the service was displayed on outside screens.
Donations could be made to Cancer Research UK.
Eric Keeler, Tesco manager, said: “It was with great sadness that the colleagues of Tesco in Sprowston have lost our very much loved colleague Tina.
"A forever kind and caring person. Tina has been part of our store team over a period of 25 years giving support and kindness to many. Our thoughts and prayers are with Martin, Liam and Louis who were forever her motivation”.