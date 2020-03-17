Funeral of rugby club founder to go-ahead with steam engine escorting coffin

The funeral of Holt Rugby club founder George Cushing will still go-ahead on Wednesday, March 18, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

A steam engine will escort Mr Cushing’s coffin through the town before the service, which starts at 3pm at St Andrew the Apostle parish church in Holt.

The family has advised mourners to wear their club blazers, if they want to.

There will be an outside tannoy system in place for those who would rather not be inside the church.

After the funeral, everyone is invited to Holt RFC clubhouse in Bridge Road, High Kelling, to celebrate Mr Cushing’s life.

The eulogy will be delivered by Paul Williams, President of Holt RFC.

Mr Cushing, who died on February 24, was President of Holt RFC for seven years and a past President of Norfolk RFU.

A private family burial service will take place on Thursday, March 19.