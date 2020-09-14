Search

Scouts need to raise £10,000 after their hall was hit by flooding

PUBLISHED: 11:49 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 14 September 2020

The 2nd Dereham Scout Group, based in Toftwood, is hoping to raise £10,000 after a burst pipe in its base caused substantial damage to the kitchen, toilets and showers. Picture: Dereham Scouts

The 2nd Dereham Scout Group, based in Toftwood, is hoping to raise £10,000 after a burst pipe in its base caused substantial damage to the kitchen, toilets and showers. Picture: Dereham Scouts

Scouts are trying to raise £10,000 to repair and upgrade their headquarters after they were badly flooded.

The 2nd Dereham Scout Group, based in Toftwood, is hoping to raise £10,000 after a burst pipe in its base caused substantial damage to the kitchen, toilets and showers. Picture: Dereham ScoutsThe 2nd Dereham Scout Group, based in Toftwood, is hoping to raise £10,000 after a burst pipe in its base caused substantial damage to the kitchen, toilets and showers. Picture: Dereham Scouts

The 2nd Dereham Scout Group needs the money after a burst pipe in its base caused substantial damage to the kitchen, toilets and showers.

Although insurance covers part of the costs for work, builders found severe water damage on the building flat roof, which is not covered by insurance.

Hannah Ponder, the 2nd Dereham Scout Group leader, said: “Normally we raise money through various tombolas, craft fairs, and hikes but the current situation has stopped all of that.

“We had a race night at a local pub and a family fun day organised which we had to cancel.

The 2nd Dereham Scout Group, based in Toftwood, is hoping to raise £10,000 after a burst pipe in its base caused substantial damage to the kitchen, toilets and showers. Picture: Dereham ScoutsThe 2nd Dereham Scout Group, based in Toftwood, is hoping to raise £10,000 after a burst pipe in its base caused substantial damage to the kitchen, toilets and showers. Picture: Dereham Scouts

“In the past few weeks there has been some activity at The Scout Hut, this is due to a burst pipe that caused substantial damage.

“Whilst insurance only covers us for part of the cost, we were in the process of fundraising to update the facilities to ensure that they are accessible for everyone in the community.

“Whilst some of this work has been carried out our builders have found our flat roof severely water damaged, unfortunately we are not covered on the insurance for this.

The 2nd Dereham Scout Group, based in Toftwood, is hoping to raise £10,000 after a burst pipe in its base caused substantial damage to the kitchen, toilets and showers. Picture: Dereham ScoutsThe 2nd Dereham Scout Group, based in Toftwood, is hoping to raise £10,000 after a burst pipe in its base caused substantial damage to the kitchen, toilets and showers. Picture: Dereham Scouts

“This has made us severely behind on the money we need to carry on our improvements. So some of our leaders and young members have been doing as much as they can to fundraise.”

The building known as Scout Haven is also used by the Beaver Colony, Guides and Cub pack as well as being available to hire by the whole community.

Members old and new have been fund-raising by climbing their stairs at home to the equivalent of Snowdon, cycling the Norfolk coastline and running 82 miles in three weeks.

Sue Armour, assistant leader of the 3rd East Dereham (St Nicholas) Guides, said: “For many years the Scout Haven was our go to destination for our early spring sleepover – for new girls the familiar hall meant they were comfortable to leave home, often for the first time, and as leaders we had all our equipment on hand.

“They [The Guides] were really sad to hear that the kitchen had been destroyed by the flood, and I haven’t told them yet that there may not be one when we return.”

To donate to the repairs of Scout Haven, visit: www.gf.me/u/ynkasv

