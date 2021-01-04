'Just £1 each' - Bid to transform ex-bank into community hub launched

Published: 4:21 PM January 4, 2021

Bob Wright, Mal Gray, Paul Oakes and Annie Abbs of North Walsham Phoenix Group outside the former Barclays bank in North Walsham. Photo: North Walsham Phoenix Group - Credit: North Walsham Phoenix Group

People in and around North Walsham have been asked to chip in to help transform a disused bank into a community hub.

The North Walsham Phoenix Group are hoping to raise £20,000 in an online appeal towards an overall sum of around £150,000 needed for the project, at the former Barclays branch in Market Place.

Mal Gray, the group's chairman, said: "We want people to take ownership of the building and the vision of having something for everyone in the town. We've all endured such a terrible year and this is about looking forward to something brighter and better, and we've had a great response so far.

"If everyone could just give £1 it would make so much of a difference."

The idea for the project came about after a survey of the town's young people revealed a need for a centre with a mix of community facilities.

The group has now secured a 10-year lease on the former bank building, which closed in January 2019.

Mr Gray said: "We realised it wasn't just the youth that felt a disconnect with the town, it was everybody who wanted something focal."

Facilities planned for the future 'Phoenix Centre' include a meeting place, youth social gathering spot and sensory room on the ground floor, as well as a community help desk and an accessible toilet.

The upper two floors will be office space for hot-desking and short-term lease, and the basement will be converted into a professional performance and recording studio.

But Mr Gray said they still had a long way to go to reach their target for the project, which would include replacing the lift to make all floors accessible to wheelchair users.

He said: "The overall idea is that it will be a focal point for information in the town. If people are unsure about something and they need help, there will be someone manning a desk who will be able to point them in the right direction."

Mr Gray said as well as donations, they were keen to hear from people who could lend a hand with the building works.

He said the goal was to have at least part of the building open to the public by spring.

To find out more, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/phoenixbuilding or search for North Walsham Phoenix Group on Facebook.

