Full cast announced for remake of the lost Dad’s Army episodes

The full cast have been announced for a remake of three lost episodes of Dad's Army. L-R is Kevin McNally (Mainwaring), Robert Mathurst (Wilson), Kevin Eldon (Jones), David Hayman (Frazer), Timothy West (Godfrey), Tom Rosenthal (Pike) and Matthew Hornes (Walker). Photo: UKTV/BBC/John Thaxter UKTV/BBC/John Thaxter

The final two cast members have been announced for the remakes of three episodes of wartime comedy sitcom Dad’s Army.

Dad's Army: The Lost Episodes. Picture shows: Top row: (L-R) Robert Bathurst, Kevin McNally, Bernard Cribbins Bottom row: (L-R) Mathew Horne, David Hayman, Kevin Eldon, Tom Rosenthal Dad's Army: The Lost Episodes. Picture shows: Top row: (L-R) Robert Bathurst, Kevin McNally, Bernard Cribbins Bottom row: (L-R) Mathew Horne, David Hayman, Kevin Eldon, Tom Rosenthal

Tom Rosenthal (Pike) and Kevin Eldon (Jones) have joined the cast of the Dad’s Army remake along with Timothy West (Godfrey), Kevin McNally (Mainwaring), Robert Bathurst (Wilson), Mathew Horne (Walker) and David Hayman (Frazer).

Dad’s Army was originally broadcast in 1968 to 1977 and most of the external scenes were filmed in Thetford and the surrounding areas, including the three episodes that have since been lost in the BBC archives.

The three episodes being remade are the Loneliness of the Long Distance Walker, which sees Sgt Walker receive his call-up papers for the regular army, Stripe for Frazer and Under Fire, where the platoon confronts a suspected German spy.

The remakes will all be using the original scripts, penned by writers Jimmy Perry and David Croft, and will air on UKTV Gold to celebrate 50 years since they were first broadcast and last seen.