Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Full cast announced for remake of the lost Dad’s Army episodes

PUBLISHED: 16:32 19 February 2019

The full cast have been announced for a remake of three lost episodes of Dad's Army. L-R is Kevin McNally (Mainwaring), Robert Mathurst (Wilson), Kevin Eldon (Jones), David Hayman (Frazer), Timothy West (Godfrey), Tom Rosenthal (Pike) and Matthew Hornes (Walker). Photo: UKTV/BBC/John Thaxter

The full cast have been announced for a remake of three lost episodes of Dad's Army. L-R is Kevin McNally (Mainwaring), Robert Mathurst (Wilson), Kevin Eldon (Jones), David Hayman (Frazer), Timothy West (Godfrey), Tom Rosenthal (Pike) and Matthew Hornes (Walker). Photo: UKTV/BBC/John Thaxter

UKTV/BBC/John Thaxter

The final two cast members have been announced for the remakes of three episodes of wartime comedy sitcom Dad’s Army.

Dad's Army: The Lost Episodes. Picture shows: Top row: (L-R) Robert Bathurst, Kevin McNally, Bernard Cribbins Bottom row: (L-R) Mathew Horne, David Hayman, Kevin Eldon, Tom RosenthalDad's Army: The Lost Episodes. Picture shows: Top row: (L-R) Robert Bathurst, Kevin McNally, Bernard Cribbins Bottom row: (L-R) Mathew Horne, David Hayman, Kevin Eldon, Tom Rosenthal

Tom Rosenthal (Pike) and Kevin Eldon (Jones) have joined the cast of the Dad’s Army remake along with Timothy West (Godfrey), Kevin McNally (Mainwaring), Robert Bathurst (Wilson), Mathew Horne (Walker) and David Hayman (Frazer).

Dad’s Army was originally broadcast in 1968 to 1977 and most of the external scenes were filmed in Thetford and the surrounding areas, including the three episodes that have since been lost in the BBC archives.

The three episodes being remade are the Loneliness of the Long Distance Walker, which sees Sgt Walker receive his call-up papers for the regular army, Stripe for Frazer and Under Fire, where the platoon confronts a suspected German spy.

The remakes will all be using the original scripts, penned by writers Jimmy Perry and David Croft, and will air on UKTV Gold to celebrate 50 years since they were first broadcast and last seen.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

Creators of Fortnite, Epic Games, taking High Court action against organisers of shambolic Norwich event

The Cave Experience at the Fortnite Live event at the Norfolk Showground. Picture Justine Petersen.

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

Creators of Fortnite, Epic Games, taking High Court action against organisers of shambolic Norwich event

The Cave Experience at the Fortnite Live event at the Norfolk Showground. Picture Justine Petersen.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Farmers cannot afford to pay ‘lip service’ to health and safety inspections, says risk expert

Farmers cannot afford to pay 'lip service' to health and safety inspections, an agricultural expert has warned. Picture: Nick Butcher

Investigation ‘ongoing’ after teens threatened with knives in Norwich

Sloughbottom Park in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Route revealed for National Road Championships in Norfolk this summer

Professional cyclist, Hayley Simmonds, in front of the Norfolk route of this years Great British Cycling Festival. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

Shaun Lord who organised the Fortnite Live event. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists