Newly renamed fuchsia society to hold one day show in Toftwood

Daniel Bennett

Published: 2:00 PM August 1, 2018    Updated: 11:34 AM October 10, 2020
The Mid Norfolk Fuchsia and Plant Lovers Society are hosting a one day event at Toftwood village hal

The Mid Norfolk Fuchsia and Plant Lovers Society are holding a one day event at Toftwood village hall to showcase the plants they have grown.

The group, which used to be named the Shipdham Fuchsia Society, will have their usual display of fuchsias and plants to sell, along with refreshments at the event on Saturday August 4.

The event is open to the public from 12pm until 4.30pm and will cost just £1 to enter.

The society is currently trying to expand its membership to include people with interests in any plants. Anyone who wants to find out more about the society or join the group can contact Lizzie Hunton on lizzieloades@gmail.com.

Is your club or society taking part in a local event that you think could be included in this newspaper? Contact daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk with all the details.

