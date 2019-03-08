New chapter for the Fry Up Inspector after almost 10 years of reviewing breakfasts

The Fry Up Inspector, an anonymous blogger who has spent nine years reviewing breakfasts in Norwich. Photo: Simon Finlay

A mystery blogger who has amassed thousands of followers eager to hear his opinion on all things breakfast is starting a new chapter as he nears a decade of writing about fry ups.

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

The Norwich-based Fry Up Inspector started his blog in the spring of 2010 as a hobby, after one of his Facebook posts on a full English sparked a debate.

The 48-year-old, who has always kept his identity secret, said: "Lots of friends commented on the post and there were lots of opinions, and lots of people didn't seem to like it. I thought I'd find a better one and my wife said 'you should start a blog', so I did, almost out of boredom."

Since then, his reviews - which were initially marked out of 10, before the scoring element was dropped - have become a reliable source of information for both visitors and locals in Norwich, and around the country.

But now, as he nears the milestone, the Fry Up Inspector, who lives in north Norwich, is set to start a new chapter for the blog, focusing instead on street food and travel.

"I never got bored of it until last year," he said. "People would ask me how long I was going to do it for and I said until I got bored. But I did a review and it felt like a chore, so I thought I'd do something different.

"It's been a breath of fresh air after reviewing breakfasts for so long."

His travels have most recently taken him to Japan - though he said, while he'd love the opportunity to turn travel food writing into a full-time job, he wasn't leaving the fine city anytime soon.

"There's still loads to discover in Norwich," he said, "there are new places popping up all the time."

His influence on local diners was shown this week after a crab doughnut starter at the Last Brasserie, in Norwich, soared in popularity after he posted about it on Instagram.

"Instagram has become huge," he said, "but there are lots of Norwich food Instagrammers and there can be quite a rivalry."

The blogger, who by day is a support worker for adults with learning disabilities, said the best bit of his job was the gratitude of cafés thanking him for the boost to business after a positive review.

But he said he was aware of the impact of negative comments on businesses, even on positive reviews, and added: "That's why I stopped doing scored reviews. It's someone's business, it's their whole life."