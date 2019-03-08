Search

Advanced search

New chapter for the Fry Up Inspector after almost 10 years of reviewing breakfasts

PUBLISHED: 16:32 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 25 September 2019

The Fry Up Inspector, an anonymous blogger who has spent nine years reviewing breakfasts in Norwich. Photo: Simon Finlay

The Fry Up Inspector, an anonymous blogger who has spent nine years reviewing breakfasts in Norwich. Photo: Simon Finlay

A mystery blogger who has amassed thousands of followers eager to hear his opinion on all things breakfast is starting a new chapter as he nears a decade of writing about fry ups.

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up InspectorThe breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

The Norwich-based Fry Up Inspector started his blog in the spring of 2010 as a hobby, after one of his Facebook posts on a full English sparked a debate.

The 48-year-old, who has always kept his identity secret, said: "Lots of friends commented on the post and there were lots of opinions, and lots of people didn't seem to like it. I thought I'd find a better one and my wife said 'you should start a blog', so I did, almost out of boredom."

Since then, his reviews - which were initially marked out of 10, before the scoring element was dropped - have become a reliable source of information for both visitors and locals in Norwich, and around the country.

But now, as he nears the milestone, the Fry Up Inspector, who lives in north Norwich, is set to start a new chapter for the blog, focusing instead on street food and travel.

"I never got bored of it until last year," he said. "People would ask me how long I was going to do it for and I said until I got bored. But I did a review and it felt like a chore, so I thought I'd do something different.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: The Fry Up Inspector's top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

"It's been a breath of fresh air after reviewing breakfasts for so long."

His travels have most recently taken him to Japan - though he said, while he'd love the opportunity to turn travel food writing into a full-time job, he wasn't leaving the fine city anytime soon.

"There's still loads to discover in Norwich," he said, "there are new places popping up all the time."

His influence on local diners was shown this week after a crab doughnut starter at the Last Brasserie, in Norwich, soared in popularity after he posted about it on Instagram.

"Instagram has become huge," he said, "but there are lots of Norwich food Instagrammers and there can be quite a rivalry."

The blogger, who by day is a support worker for adults with learning disabilities, said the best bit of his job was the gratitude of cafés thanking him for the boost to business after a positive review.

But he said he was aware of the impact of negative comments on businesses, even on positive reviews, and added: "That's why I stopped doing scored reviews. It's someone's business, it's their whole life."

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Road reopens following three-vehicle crash

There has been a crash close to the Mustard Pot on Dereham Road in Dereham (Picture: Google)

More than two dozen bus services in Norfolk cancelled due to staff sickness

More than 20 Konectbus services have been cancelled due to sickness. Picture: Konectbus

Most Read

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Tributes to popular tattoo artist who died in field

The Ink Art Work stall in Norwich Market set up by tattoo artist Malgorzata Szwed, from Poringland, who has died. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Norfolk and Suffolk given place rebrand for stronger position on international stage

(L-R) Doug Field, joint chief executive of the East of England Co-Op, Kieran Miles, founder of Duco, Jeanette Wheeler, New Anglia LEP board member, Phil Popham, CEO, Lotus Cars, and Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia LEP. Picture: Teele Photography

Closed vape and CBD store reopens inside popular MMA gym

The vape store has joined forces with an MMA gym to sell CBD and vaping products in the town. Picture: Contributed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists