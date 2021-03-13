Published: 1:21 PM March 13, 2021

Norwich based theatre company Frozen Light will premiere their first digital production, 2065: The Multi-Sensory Movie - Credit: Frozen Light

Those with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD) will be able to engage with a Norwich theatre group's digital production from the safety of their homes.

Frozen Light, which was founded in 2013, will be distributing 200 sensory boxes across the UK as part of its premiere of 2065: The Multi-Sensory Movie.

These sensory boxes will be posted to homes and will allow those with complex needs to explore the sights, sounds, smells, tastes and textures featured on screen.

The production of 365: The Multi-Sensory Movie sees a group of rebels on the road to revolution due to a repressive regime - Credit: Frozen Light

The production was filmed in person after Frozen Light's tour was postponed by Covid-19, and now the film will offer an escape while audiences can find joy in the sensory interactions.

Amber Onat-Gregory, co-artistic director of Frozen Light, said: "We are so interested in the environment helping us and from a sensory point of view. We have been really exploring natural feelings like stones and shells and how we can push technology forward with props.

Lucy Garland, co-artistic director of Frozen Light, during filming for 2065: The Multi-Sensory Movie - Credit: Sam Halmarack

"We hugely miss engaging with audiences within a theatre setting but hope this film can bring some Frozen Light magic to people's own homes."

The plot was inspired by films such as Blade Runner, with the story being set in a city where there is a repressive regime in which dancing, laughter and arts are all banned.

A group of rebels survive outside of the system and the story follows them on their road to revolution.

Frozen Light's 2065: The Multi-Sensory Movie - Credit: Sam Halmarack

Covid-19 has increased feelings of isolation for those with PMLD, with carers often feeling excluded from vital support, with repetition and the ability to re-watch the production being vital for these people.

Frozen Light's production of 2065: The Multi-Sensory Movie - Credit: Sam Halmarack

Lucy Garland, co-artistic director of Frozen Light, said: "We make sensory theatre productions in non-Covid times as there is a lack of access for adults with profound learning disabilities.

"In terms of this project, many of our audience have complex medical needs, they have been shielding and feel very forgotten.

"They were not thought about when it came to the vaccine, so this project is a way of saying 'we are thinking about you. We can't see you in person but this is what we can give you'."

Lucy Garland, co-artistic director of Frozen Light during filming of 2065: The Multi-Sensory Movie - Credit: Frozen Light

Frozen Light is a registered charity which received Emergency Response Funds from Arts Council England due to the pandemic.

The group intends to perform the new production in theatres when Covid has eased and it is safe to do so.

Tickets for the multi-sensory show go on sale from Monday, March 15 at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/2065-the-multi-sensory-movie-tickets-142516900887. It is aimed at those aged 14 and over.



