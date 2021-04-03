Birthday for pair with 199 years between them

Published: 8:52 AM April 3, 2021

Phyllis Foster, left, celebrated her 96th birthday at Heron Lodge in Wroxham on the same day her neighbour Doris Harris celebrated her 103rd birthday. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

Two friends who have lived a combined total of 199 years have celebrated a shared birthday.

Doris Harris celebrated her 103rd birthday on the same day as Phyllis Foster reached 96.

The couple, who live in neighbouring rooms at Heron Lodge care home in Wroxham, received a special surprise for the occasion - cakes from the home’s chef Martin McGrath.

Mrs Harris was a member of the Women's Land Army, known as a 'land girl' during the Second World War, and she went on to work in a shoe factory. She was married to James for 45 years and Ron for six years, describing both her late husbands as “lovely”. She has two children, Graham and Carol, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren

When asked the secret behind her long life, she said: “To be happy and make others happy.”

Mrs Foster, who was born in Aldershot, Hampshire, was married to an RAF pilot Ron for over 60 years until his death. Their two main loves were dogs and caravanning.

She came to Heron Lodge a year ago where her elder sister Ruby Cragg, 98, has been living for three years.