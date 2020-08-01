Search

Four fire crews battle farm building blaze

PUBLISHED: 07:46 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:46 01 August 2020

Friday, July 31, was an extremely busy day for the Fire Service in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Crews from four fire stations in north Norfolk spent more than two and a half hours battling a blaze at an agricultural building.

Appliances from Fakenham, Massingham, Holt and Wells were called to the fire in Hempton, near Fakenham, at 7.58pm on Friday, July 31.

Firefighters used main and hose reel jets to put out the blaze, while wearing breathing apparatus to protect them from the smoke.

The fire was put out and the stop messaged was received at 10.33pm.

It came on an extremely busy day for the fire service in Norfolk, which saw 35 call-outs within 24 hours – including seven in two hours between midday and 2pm on the hottest day of the year so far.

