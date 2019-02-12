French song afternoon and pop tribute to lead busy month of music at Memorial Hall

Dereham Memorial Hall will host Merci Pour La Musique and Neil Diamond, The Experience in March. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2015

A French inspired afternoon of songs and a tribute to one of world music’s biggest stars will feature in a busy month of events at Dereham Memorial Hall.

Dreamcast Productions is behind a new show called Merci Pour La Musique, which pays tribute to iconic British and French artists and songwriters and their often unexpected French origins.

The show, which will be performed on Sunday March 24, is a collection of classic hits by artists such as Dusty Springfield, Frank Sinatra, Mark Almond, Nat King Cole and more, alongside a narrative of facts and stories behind the singers and their songs.

Singer, Julie Hewitt, said: “It’s a huge pleasure to bring another Dreamcast show to Dereham, as the Memorial Hall holds a special place in both of our hearts.

“It’s the first place as a child I ever saw a live theatre show, Kiss me Kate, and later became the first stage where I performed in musical theatre, so we know how warm the audiences here are.

“It’s also a wonderful to share our love of vintage hits and classic European songwriters and their amazing stories to a new audience. We are looking forward to it very much”.

Sung in both English and French, the show also includes film clips and images and also features a special tribute to Charles Aznavour and composer Michel leGrand, who have both died in recent months.

Tickets are now on sale at just £10, from the box office 01362 288124 or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/fodmh.

Europe’s largest Neil Diamond tribute show is also coming to Dereham Memorial Hall on Saturday March 2.

Neil Diamond, The Experience comprises of a twelve piece ensemble with Dominic Kaye as Neil Diamond and will take the audience on a journey through the decades with massive hits such as America, Forever in Blue Jeans, Cracklin’ Rosie and more.

All tickets cost £19.50 and are available from TicketSource or from Acorn Studios on 07415 523299.